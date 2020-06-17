Man accused of murdering T2 Trainspotting actor ‘drove at speeds up to 123mph’

A man accused of murdering a T2 Trainspotting actor also faces charges of driving at speeds of up to 123mph in a police pursuit five days after the alleged incident.

Bradley Welsh, 48, who appeared in the 2017 film sequel, was shot as he walked down stairs to his Edinburgh flat on April 17 2019.

Sean Orman appeared via video link at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to murder, as well as other charges including attempted murder plus firearms and drugs offences.

It is alleged Orman used a loaded shotgun to kill Mr Welsh in Chester Street in the west end of the city last year.

The 29-year-old is also accused of driving at speeds up to 123mph on the Edinburgh Bypass on April 22 2019 – where the limit is 70mph – and failing to stop for uniformed police officers.

He is also alleged to have driven on the opposing side of the carriageway of Clovenstone Road “in excess of 92mph”, where the limit is 30mph.

The charges state Orman continued the wrong way along Hailesland Road at 80mph; Murrayburn Road at 101mph; Longstone Road at 80mph; Lanark Road at 98mph; Slateford Road at 90mph – where the speed limit drops to 20mph, and then on to Gorgie Road at 95mph, Stenhouse Road at 90mph, and Stevenson Drive at 88mph.

Orman is then said to have driven at “excessive speed and negotiate a roundabout in an anti-clockwise direction” at Balgreen Road before heading along Dalry Road at 74mph.

The charge continues that he then drove along West Maitland Street, Grosvenor Street, Landsdowne Crescent, Haymarket Terrace and Dundee Terrace in excess of the speetd limits.

Another charge alleges he drove without insurance and was in possession of the Class A drug diamorphine and Class C drug diazepam.

Orman is also charged with attempted murder, relating to an incident on March 13 last year.

He is accused of assaulting David McMillan in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, and allegedly did “repeatedly strike him to the head and body with a machete or similar instrument to his severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of his life”.

During the preliminary hearing before Lord Beckett on Wednesday, the judge at one point asked if Orman was able to carry on and advised the accused to “stay awake” after he was seen on the video link placing his head on the desk.

Orman is now due to make another appearance, at the High Court in Glasgow, on Wednesday August 5.