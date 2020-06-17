Macclesfield Town winding-up bid adjourned

A judge has given League Two Macclesfield Town more time to clear debts following a winding-up bid by tax officials.

Judge Sally Barber considered an application by HM Revenue and Customs at a virtual hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday.

She said she would reconsider the case on September 9.

Barrister Raj Arumugam, who represented HMRC, indicated the club owed about £70,000.

He agreed to the case being adjourned until September.

“It will give the company time to know more about their income stream,” he said.

“We recognise that Covid-19 has affected business operations.”

Judges who considered Macclesfield’s case at earlier hearings were told the club owed a “very large” amount of tax.

At a hearing in January, Judge Mark Mullen was told club bosses aimed to raise money by selling shares.