Air bridges will be announced by end of June, Shapps indicates

Air bridges enabling holidaymakers to travel overseas without entering self-isolation when they return will be announced by the end of June, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has indicated.

He told LBC Radio that the Government is “actively working” on introducing travel corridors amid concerns the quarantine policy is damaging the travel and tourism industry.

Mr Shapps said: “We won’t be in a position to announce which countries – where reciprocal arrangements go in place – until the 29th.

From today there are new rules for passengers coming into the UK. Travellers will need to share contact details, travel information, and self-isolate for 14 days or they may incur a fine. Read more: https://t.co/D0vG1hyVgf pic.twitter.com/Q21kn1415x — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) June 8, 2020

“So don’t expect anything this week, I think I’m right in saying it’s only the end of next week.”

June 29 is the date for the Government’s first review of its controversial quarantine policy, which came into force last week.

Most international arrivals into the UK are required to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – have to fill out an online locator form giving their contact and travel details, as well as the address of where they will isolate.

Mr Shapps said the measure was introduced because “we don’t want to go back to kind of importing (the virus) or Brits going abroad and bringing it back with them”.

Air bridges would enable travellers arriving from countries where the risk of being infected by coronavirus is deemed to be low to avoid going into quarantine.