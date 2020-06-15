Two more healthcare workers from the Philippines die after contracting Covid-19

Two more frontline workers from the Philippines have died after contracting Covid-19.

Remigio Cabansag, a housekeeper at a London care home, and Rizal Manalo, a nurse at a Welsh hospital, both died after contracting the virus.

According to PA news agency analysis, they are the 32nd and 33rd Filipino workers to have died during the pandemic.

Of the 195 healthcare workers whose deaths have been verified by PA, 17% were of Filipino heritage.

Nurse Rizal Manalo, known to his friends as Zaldy, died on Sunday after spending several weeks in critical care at Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he had worked.

Rizal Manalo died after spending several weeks in critical care (Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board/PA)

The 51-year-old had been at the hospital since 2001, when he was recruited from the Philippines to work in North Wales.

His wife, Agnes, said: “Zaldy is a hard-working person who loved his job dearly. He’s a good husband and a loving father to his children. He protected and cared for us.”

He leaves behind his wife, and two children, Nicole, 21, and Dylan, 16.

Karen Davies, matron for Ward 5, said: “Zaldy would always greet you with a smile in the morning and always had a story to tell. He was a caring and compassionate member of the team, a true gentleman.

“A colleague and family friend said that Zaldy was known as their ‘kuya’, an old brother within the Filipino community.

“He loved to socialise and sing, especially taking part in karaoke. They also said how important his job was to him as he loved his work.”

Alison Griffiths, director of nursing for Glan Clwyd Hospital, said it had been an “honour” to work alongside Mr Manalo.

Mr Cabansag had been working at Highbury New Park Care Home in London for almost eight years when he fell ill and died on April 12.

Bosses at the home have paid tribute to him and said he was a hardworker who took “great pride” in keeping residents’ rooms clean.

Care UK’s regional director Deliana Katsiaounis said: “He was always willing to go the extra mile and take on whatever task needed to be done.

“As well as housekeeping he could also be found working in the garden and he took great pride in helping residents who use a wheelchair to go to church or enjoy the flowers in the local park.

“Residents really appreciated his polite and respectful manner and we miss his big smile and willingness to get involved in all aspects of care home life very much.”