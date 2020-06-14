What the papers say – June 14

A range of stories make the front pages of Sunday’s papers, from coverage of protests to developments in the UK’s battle against coronavirus.

The Sunday Times leads with a report saying Boris Johnson is set to scrap plans to allow people to change their legal gender by “self-identifying” as a different sex.

The government is scrapping plans to make it easier to change gender and intends to protect women-only facilities, The Sunday Times reports. Plus part 8 of The Funday Times Home Classroom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/79q47IBCa4 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) June 13, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph suggests protesters who desecrate war memorials could be jailed for up to a decade after the Cenotaph was temporarily boarded up.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Ten years in jail for protesters who desecrate war memorials”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zhaj2Fp59Y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 13, 2020

The Observer says that there is “growing frustration” among teachers, MPs and unions over a “chaotic return of schools”.

While The Independent reports on a poll suggesting half of Britons support extending the Brexit transition period.

Sunday’s Independent: Britons back Brexit delay to help defeat Covid-19 #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/7Z0VTATOxz — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 13, 2020

The Sunday Mirror leads on protests saying a “far right mob” hijacked a demonstration after police and protesters clashed near the Cenotaph.

And the Sunday People leads on 800 grieving families “demanding answers” on the coronavirus death toll.

Sunday People: Tell us truth on corona care homes #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NfMwHbP60S — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 13, 2020

The Mail on Sunday says the UK is “a nation in turmoil” and adds that Mr Johnson is to pave the way for an abolition of the two-metre social distancing rule.

The Mail on Sunday: PM takes charge on 2 metres #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8vwwHUAZsK — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 13, 2020

The Sunday Express leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging people to return to the High Street to “kick start the nation’s economy”.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on anger that eight of the Queen’s racing pigeons died in quarantine.