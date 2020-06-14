Advertising
Man arrested in murder probe after victim found stabbed in Haringey
A 48-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in north London.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a victim was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Haringey, north London.
Police were called just before midnight on Saturday to Waldegrave Road, near Turnpike Lane Station, following reports of a 48-year-old man with stab injuries.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died just before 1am on Sunday.
A 42-year-old man, thought to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to police custody.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course and a crime scene remains in place as inquiries continue.
