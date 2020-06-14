Menu

Advertising

Man arrested in murder probe after victim found stabbed in Haringey

UK News | Published:

A 48-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in north London.

Met Police faces high Court challenge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a victim was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Haringey, north London.

Police were called just before midnight on Saturday to Waldegrave Road, near Turnpike Lane Station, following reports of a 48-year-old man with stab injuries.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died just before 1am on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man, thought to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to police custody.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course and a crime scene remains in place as inquiries continue.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News