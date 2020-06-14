Advertising
In Video: Watch walk down ramp Donald Trump felt need to defend on Twitter
Critics of the US president claimed it was a sign of failing health, but Mr Trump said the surface was steep and slippery.
Donald Trump has defended himself on Twitter after he was filmed walking unsteadily down a ramp on Saturday.
The US president appeared to be unsure of his footing as he walked away after delivering a speech at West Point Academy, prompting social media critics to question if it was a sign of failing health.
However, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that the ramp was “long & steep, had no handrail, and most importantly was very slippery”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.