Firefighters rescue fox that got its head stuck in a wheel

Firefighters have rescued a “not so crafty” fox that got its head stuck in a wheel in Romford.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) helped a volunteer from South Essex Wildlife Hospital to remove the cub’s head from the wheel on May 31.

Announcing the incident on Twitter, LFB said: “Firefighters assisted a not so crafty fox cub which got its head wedged in a wheel in Romford.”

A spokesman encouraged the public to call the RSPCA if they see an animal stuck or in distress, but said that firefighters are “happy to assist if required”.

Narinder Dail, Havering Borough commander said: “The poor fox had been there for quite a while, but firefighters assisted the volunteer who managed to free it without too much bother.

“He was taken into the care of the wildlife hospital where he’s doing really well and they hope to release him this week.”