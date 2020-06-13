Advertising
What the papers say – June 13
Revelations about Downing Street’s handling of the Dominic Cummings affair and ramifications of the coronavirus lockdown on the economy figure prominently on the nation’s front pages.
The i says Downing Street’s coronavirus briefings have featured far fewer scientists and medics since the Cummings scandal.
And The Independent goes further, saying England’s chief nurse was dropped from one such briefing for refusing to publicly support Mr Cummings.
The Financial Times reports Boris Johnson is being urged to relax the two-metre social distancing rule after the UK economy shrank by 25%.
The Daily Telegraph says scientists have advised the two-metre rule can indeed be relaxed.
And the PM will urge Britons to “get out and shop”, according to The Times.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Daily Mail say it is “shameful” that Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square has been covered up due to protest marches.
The Guardian reports the Prime Minister has been accused of “stoking fear and division” over the protests.
The Daily Mirror leads on the possibility of a Buckingham Palace garden party to honour Britain’s frontline “coronavirus heroes”.
And the Daily Star strikes a humorous note on the new push to reassess famous figures of the past, offering “free historical statues for every reader”, alongside a story on the effect of Covid-19 on Christmas pantos.
