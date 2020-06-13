What the papers say – June 13

Revelations about Downing Street’s handling of the Dominic Cummings affair and ramifications of the coronavirus lockdown on the economy figure prominently on the nation’s front pages.

The i says Downing Street’s coronavirus briefings have featured far fewer scientists and medics since the Cummings scandal.

Saturday's #iweekend front page: Downing Street banishes health experts if they dare to disagree#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NFNNityc7A — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 12, 2020

And The Independent goes further, saying England’s chief nurse was dropped from one such briefing for refusing to publicly support Mr Cummings.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Chief nurse dropped from No 10 briefing ‘for not backing Cummings’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pzj2C2YmXj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 12, 2020

The Financial Times reports Boris Johnson is being urged to relax the two-metre social distancing rule after the UK economy shrank by 25%.

Front page of the FT Weekend, UK Edition, for Saturday/Sunday 13/14 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/hbIboJd5pV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 12, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says scientists have advised the two-metre rule can indeed be relaxed.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Scientists say 2m rule can be relaxed”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MytjZlZBqH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 12, 2020

And the PM will urge Britons to “get out and shop”, according to The Times.

The Times 13/6/20 A Westminster Council street marshal stands next to a protective covering surrounding the statue of former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, London. Photo : Aaron Chown/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/bl5DxQNGMa — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Daily Mail say it is “shameful” that Sir Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square has been covered up due to protest marches.

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister has been accused of “stoking fear and division” over the protests.

Guardian front page, Saturday 13 June 2020: Johnson 'stoking fear and division' over protests pic.twitter.com/YX3eiFZb7A — The Guardian (@guardian) June 12, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads on the possibility of a Buckingham Palace garden party to honour Britain’s frontline “coronavirus heroes”.

And the Daily Star strikes a humorous note on the new push to reassess famous figures of the past, offering “free historical statues for every reader”, alongside a story on the effect of Covid-19 on Christmas pantos.