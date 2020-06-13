Menu

In Pictures: Soldiers socially distance to mark Queen’s official birthday

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Troops from the Welsh Guards held a small parade at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II official birthday

The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief ceremonial tribute from the military at Windsor Castle.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards adhered to social distancing guidelines as an alternative to the usual Trooping the Colour celebration in central London.

It was the Queen’s first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed. She watched the ceremony from a small white tent set up on the side of the Quadrangle at the Berkshire home she has stayed at throughout the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Toby Melville/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Toby Melville/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Toby Melville/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Toby Melville/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II official birthday
(Joanne Davidson/PA)
