What the papers say – June 12

Friday’s front pages feature rows over calls to remove memorials to historical figures and further developments in the coronavirus crisis.

The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Star all lead with fallout from the continued targeting of statues around the UK, including Poole’s memorial to Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell.

Guardian front page, Friday 12 June 2020: Tensions rise over race as more statues are targeted pic.twitter.com/zBohxLigTq — The Guardian (@guardian) June 11, 2020

The Times 12/6/20 Rover Scouts Chris Arthur (L) and Matthew Trott pose with Robert Baden-Powell statue, founder of the Scout movement, after the council said it would remove the statue. Photo : Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/pq5ZhhrLcq — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 11, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports on Home Secretary Priti Patel’s statement that she “will not be silenced” on race issues, while the Metro leads with concerns over attacks on police officers.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Patel: I will not be silenced over race”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/52cBhAa5v9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 11, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Daily Mail express differing views on whether or not the two-metre social distancing rule should be reduced.

The backlog in people awaiting cancer diagnosis and treatment “will kill many thousands” without urgent action, according to the i.

Cancer doesn't wait: public told to get checked now Friday's front page #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UBT20VWjTT — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 11, 2020

The Independent reports the Government’s test and trace system has failed to successfully trace contacts of people who test positive “in a third of cases”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL. Contacts aren’t traced in a third of confirmed cases #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7pszYLMNug — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 11, 2020

The Government has scrapped plans to implement full border checks with the EU post-Brexit, says the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday June 12 https://t.co/EnmXBDvJaV pic.twitter.com/FtbQ1V7ZJo — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 11, 2020

The Daily Mirror says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told to “spend big” to avoid a “new Great Depression”.

And The Sun leads with a non-apology from the ex-husband of JK Rowling over abuse claims raised by the Harry Potter author.