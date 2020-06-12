Two men arrested after video shows car speeding at over 200mph

Two men have been arrested for dangerous driving after video of a car speeding at 201mph was posted on social media.

The pair apparently filmed the stunt on the M23 southbound between Gatwick and Crawley in West Sussex at some point during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Inquiries by Sussex Police led to the car – a black Audi RS6 – being seized.

We’ve arrested two people after a video which appears to show a car travelling up to 201mph on the M23 was posted on social media. Our investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact us. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Q6tF1GhnAD pic.twitter.com/AlRBf7xX7g — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) June 12, 2020

A 38-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.

A second man, also 38, from Horsham, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and has been released under investigation until July 9.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Speeding is one of the four most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, and we will not tolerate these offences on our roads.

“There is no excuse for speeding at any time, and we will actively investigate any offences committed.”

Anyone with an information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Checkmate.