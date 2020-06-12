SF – UK decision not to extend Brexit transition period shameful

The UK decision not to seek a Brexit transition period extension is “shameful”, Sinn Fein’s deputy leader said.

The British Government has shown a complete disregard for Northern Ireland’s economy, Stormont deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill added.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove formally told the EU on Friday that the UK would not ask for a delay despite concerns the departure would compound the economic chaos inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs O’Neill said: “It is completely careless and shameful that the British government has not sought an extension to the Brexit transition from the EU and has shown a complete disregard for the economy in the north.”

She participated in a meeting of the British Government-EU Joint Committee today on the implementation of the Irish Protocol, alongside Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic and Mr Gove.

The protocol means Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU trade regulations for agriculture and manufactured goods to keep the Irish land border open.

Mrs O’Neill said: “The protocol on Ireland recognises our unique circumstances on this island, and its full implementation is not negotiable.

“It avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, and safeguards the all-Ireland economy and the Good Friday Agreement.

“Sinn Fein both inside and outside the Executive want to ensure that protocol is delivered upon by the British Government, and in a way which minimises disruption and provides workable solutions which keeps trade moving and the cost of doing business down.”

In scrapping plans to immediately introduce full import controls on EU goods in the new year, Mr Gove said Britain would now phase in changes over six months so businesses hampered by Covid-19 can have the “time to adjust”.

Mrs Foster said she was pleased to join the joint committee meeting.

“(I) reminded the meeting that the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland is leaving the EU.”