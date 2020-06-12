Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past

Boris Johnson has said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.

Speaking after the memorial was boarded up to protect it ahead of more planned weekend demonstrations, the Prime Minister said on Twitter: “We cannot now try to edit or censor our past.”

A protective box was placed around the statue of the former premier, who led Britain during the Second World War struggle against the Nazis, after it was targeted during Black Lives Matter protests last weekend.

It was vandalised with the words “Was a racist”, while the Cenotaph, which has also now been protected with hoarding, was also targeted.

The protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the US, saw clashes between protesters and police in London, while in Bristol a statue of Edward Colston was pulled down and dumped in the harbour.

Mr Johnson said: “The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny.

“It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protesters.

“Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial.”

The Prime Minister voiced his opposition to the decision by a host of local authorities to remove a string of monuments and statues as the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement continues to be felt across the country.

Signs and placards at the base of the Edward Colston statue plinth in Bristol city centre after Black Lives Matter protests toppled the monument (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Conservative Party leader said to take statues down would “be to lie about our history”.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals in London announced they will remove two statues of their namesakes from public view due to their links to the slave trade.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has delayed plans to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell after angry residents vowed to fight to protect it.

The council had originally said it would move the statue from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it was on a target list compiled by anti-racism activists due to his associations with the Nazis and the Hitler Youth programme, as well as his actions in the military.

The sculpture features on a “topple the racists” website which lists more than 60 statues and memorials across the UK which they argue should be taken down, because they “celebrate slavery and racism”.

But Mr Johnson, in a series of social media posts, said: “We cannot pretend to have a different history.

“The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations.

“They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults.

“To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.”

The PM also addressed the ongoing anti-racism demonstrations, arguing the protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence” and labelled attacks on police “abhorrent”.

More than 130 people have been arrested as over 155,000 people across the UK took part in almost 200 demonstrations, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Thousands have attended the Black Lives Matter protests (Aaron Chown/PA)

A total of 62 police officers have been injured in the protests triggered by the death of Mr Floyd.

While accepting there was “much more work to do” on tackling racism in the UK, the PM added: “The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests.”

His remarks come as reports suggested violent protesters could be jailed within 24 hours after Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Home Secretary Priti Patel drew up plans based on the response to the 2011 London riots.

Anybody caught vandalising, causing criminal damage or assaulting police officers could be quickly processed through magistrates’ courts with extended opening hours, according to The Times.

Black Lives Matter organisers said they have cancelled a protest in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday over fears it would be hijacked by far-right groups.

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has expressed support for calls by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance for people to travel to the capital to protect monuments.

A similar protest is still expected to go ahead on Friday but London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pleaded with the public to stay at home amid concerns that further protests in London, particularly by far-right groups which “advocate hatred and division”, could lead to violence and disorder.