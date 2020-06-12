Advertising
In Pictures: Winston Churchill statue at centre of protests over the years
Demonstrations in Parliament Square have inevitably seen the monument to the former prime minister targeted.
Boris Johnson has described it as “shameful” that a statue of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters.
It it not the first time that the monument has been targeted by demonstrators.
