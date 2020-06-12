Covid-19 infections continue to fall, data shows

The number of people with Covid-19 in England continues to fall, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The number of average infections per day since the end of April has fallen from 5,600 new infections per day to 4,500, according to the latest figures.

This is a snapshot of the average number of infections recorded by ONS taken at weekly intervals.

And it suggests only about one in 1,700 people were infected between May 25 and June 7.

The total number of deaths in the UK occurring in March and April (registered by 15 May) was 147,785; 44,449 (43%) more than the five-year average for the same period. Of these, 38,156 (25.8%) involved #COVID19 https://t.co/9SEOcTGrrX pic.twitter.com/3ZJJG5VGzT — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 12, 2020

The ONS publishes data on how many people at any one time are infected with Covid-19 based on swab results from households across the country.

The ONS said “modelling of the trend over time shows evidence that the number of people in England testing positive has decreased in recent weeks”.

The figures look at community infections and do not include care homes or hospitals.

Advertising

The estimate is based on tests performed on 19,933 people in 9,179 households.

Separate figures from the ONS antibody study – looking at how many people have had coronavirus in the past – suggests 6.8% of people have antibodies to Covid-19.

This is based on blood test results from a small sample of 885 people since the start of the study on April 26.

It is not yet known whether people who have had coronavirus are immune from catching or carrying it again.

Advertising

Other data from 97 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 suggests only 23% reported experiencing one or more symptoms at the time of their test.

Some 33% reported experiencing symptoms at any point in the period around testing positive.

The ONS said: “This analysis is based on 97 individuals in the sample who tested positive for Covid-19.

“This is a very small denominator, meaning the confidence intervals are wide.

“Additionally, with such a small number of cases included in this analysis, if any of these are false-positives this would have a large effect on the results.”