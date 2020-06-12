Businesswoman says firm earned £5m as a result of Manchester City sale

A businesswoman embroiled in a £1.6 billion battle with Barclays has told a High Court judge how her firm earned about £5 million after becoming involved in the sale of Manchester City Football Club 12 years ago.

Amanda Staveley on Friday told Mr Justice Waksman that she had acted for then Manchester City owner Thaksin Shinawatra – who sold the club to a group of Abu Dhabi investors.

She said her firm, PCP Capital Partners, had been “looking at” Liverpool before becoming involved with City.

Amanda Staveley told the judge she had acted for then Manchester City owner Thaksin Shinawatra (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ms Staveley, who in recent months has been involved in brokering a deal which could see a Saudi consortium take control of Newcastle United, is giving evidence at a High Court trial in London.

PCP has sued Barclays and wants £1.6 billion damages.

Ms Staveley says PCP was not treated fairly and is owed money for work it did setting up a Middle East investment deal with the bank during the 2008 global financial crisis.

She has told the judge that she was lied to and misled.

Barclays disputes PCP’s claim and says it is “made of sand”.

The trial is expected to last two months.