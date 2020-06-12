Boy, 15, denies stabbing murder of teenager

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who died of a single stab wound to the chest.

James Laurie, of Montague Avenue, Southampton, was seriously injured in the incident in the Thornhill area of Southampton on January 19.

The 17-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a serious condition, but later died.

James Laurie died after being stabbed in Southampton (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A post mortem showed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

As well as denying the charge of murder, the defendant, from Andover, pleaded guilty to possession of a sheath knife in a public place during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Susan Evans QC set a trial on the murder charge to be held on August 17 and remanded the defendant in custody until a further preliminary hearing on July 17.

The victim’s parents paid tribute to James in a statement released through Hampshire police, saying: “We will miss you and your cheeky smile forever. You were full of life. We will always think of you. Sleep tight now.”