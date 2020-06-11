What the papers say – June 11

The front pages are led by the imminent relaxing of more social distancing restrictions.

The Times and Daily Express lead with the “limited relaxation” of social distancing rules set to come into effect from Saturday.

Children to be reunited with grandparents at last#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/MWw9qzfiqr — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile the i and Metro say the easing will allow people living on their own to form a “support bubble” with another household.

Thursday's front page: Pick a family – single people can stay night with loved ones #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0QapmTYOYw — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 10, 2020

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning on loosening the two-metre social distancing guidelines to allow schools to reopen in time for the start of the new academic year.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Two-metre rule to be cut for new school year”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4eNDbAyBcL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 10, 2020

MAIL: Scrap 2 metre rule to save UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aFIOIkvrLx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2020

“Thousands of lives” could have been saved if lockdown was enforced a week earlier, according to an expert cited in The Guardian and the Financial Times.

Guardian front page, Thursday 11 June 2020: ‘Thousands of lives’ could have been saved by earlier lockdown pic.twitter.com/cKlDHQSo8t — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 10, 2020

FINANCIAL TIMES: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ under fire over delay blamed for extra deaths #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aaGz8LMTGB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2020

The Independent reports patients will face diagnosis delays as NHS hospitals “are not equipped to deal with the surge in screenings and tests” that will come as full health services restart.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Patients face diagnosis delays due to test surge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xtV8oNPNkj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 10, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with claims from the Madeleine McCann suspect’s ex-girlfriend that he was violent.

The Sun says Harry Potter author JK Rowling has revealed she has previously been sexually assaulted and is a survivor of domestic abuse.

Tomorrow's front page: JK Rowling says she was sexually assaulted in her 20s and suffered domestic violence at the hands of her first husband https://t.co/fWLUsIs5Vv pic.twitter.com/oQtFcQEmLo — The Sun (@TheSun) June 10, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with an apology from Ant and Dec over the use of blackface in old TV sketches.