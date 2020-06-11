Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Police say they have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland.

Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019.

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol and a bomb were found during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last week.

A mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre (David Young/PA)

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I can confirm that a gun that was seized and recovered by police last week in Derry was the gun that killed Lyra McKee.”

Ms McKee was an observer during rioting in the city’s Creggan area.

Mr Murphy said the shot which killed her was fired in the direction of officers.

He said senior members of the dissident republican group the New IRA were involved, adding: “For the IRA the net is tightening.”