In Pictures: London Zoo gears up to welcome back visitors

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The latest lockdown easing will see zoos and safari parks reopening from June 15.

ZSL London Zoo

London Zoo is joining animal parks across the country getting ready to welcome back visitors after being given the green light to open their doors again.

The latest lockdown easing will see zoos and safari parks reopening from June 15, with social-distancing measures including strictly limited capacity, one-way routes, new signage, and increased hand-washing facilities put in place to ensure venues are safe for visitors.

Leading zoos including London, Chester and Whipsnade, as well as smaller attractions, had warned the Government they faced permanent closure if they were not allowed to reopen soon to visitors who provide their income.

ZSL London Zoo
Social distancing markers around the camel enclosure at ZSL London Zoo as the site prepares to reopen (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo
Staff hard at work near a social distancing marker at the site in London’s Regent’s Park (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo
New signage at the penguin enclosure … (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo
… and at the lion enclosure (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo
Capacity at the zoo will be strictly limited (Aaron Chown/PA)

ZSL London Zoo
Extra handwashing and sanitiser stations have been installed … (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo
… and new one-way trails laid out for visitors to follow (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo
Meanwhile, for some residents, it’s business as usual (Aaron Chown/PA)
