In Pictures: London Zoo gears up to welcome back visitors

London Zoo is joining animal parks across the country getting ready to welcome back visitors after being given the green light to open their doors again.

The latest lockdown easing will see zoos and safari parks reopening from June 15, with social-distancing measures including strictly limited capacity, one-way routes, new signage, and increased hand-washing facilities put in place to ensure venues are safe for visitors.

Leading zoos including London, Chester and Whipsnade, as well as smaller attractions, had warned the Government they faced permanent closure if they were not allowed to reopen soon to visitors who provide their income.

Social distancing markers around the camel enclosure at ZSL London Zoo as the site prepares to reopen (Aaron Chown/PA)

Staff hard at work near a social distancing marker at the site in London’s Regent’s Park (Aaron Chown/PA)

New signage at the penguin enclosure … (Aaron Chown/PA)

… and at the lion enclosure (Aaron Chown/PA)

Capacity at the zoo will be strictly limited (Aaron Chown/PA)

Extra handwashing and sanitiser stations have been installed … (Aaron Chown/PA)

… and new one-way trails laid out for visitors to follow (Aaron Chown/PA)