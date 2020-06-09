What the papers say – June 9

Developments in the Madeleine McCann case and conflicting accounts from US investigators and the Duke of York are among the stories dominating the papers.

The Daily Mirror cites German prosecutors as saying they have “some evidence” Madeleine is dead.

The Daily Mail and The Independent cover the Duke of York’s involvement with US prosecutors investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Andrew: I offered to help Epstein prosecutors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZJDi75lo2F — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2020

The Times reports Home Secretary Priti Patel wants “thugs” who toppled slave trader Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol to “face justice”, while the i warns Cecil Rhodes’s Oxford monument may be the next to go.

The Times 9/6/20 The Duke of York said that he had offered a witness statement to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes three times. Photo : Jonathan Brady/PA. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/WZOTEcu73y — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 8, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is drawing up plans to “reduce tensions and address fury over disproportionate police action against black and minority ethnic people”, says The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 9 June 2020: Bid to defuse tensions as racism protests escalate pic.twitter.com/4RpZj30g6F — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2020

Returning to Ms Patel, Metro reports Britain’s new 14-day quarantine rule is “Priti pointless” and “will harm business”.

“Schools may remain shut beyond September”, cautions The Daily Telegraph, while the Daily Express quotes Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying Covid-19 is “in retreat” but the UK cannot risk a second wave of infections.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Schools may remain shut beyond September'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TbMN9l9BKE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 8, 2020

EXPRESS: Virus in retreat but we can’t risk a second wave #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kLWJ78yleB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2020

BP will cut 10,000 jobs, reports the Financial Times, as its new chief executive aims for a “leaner” company.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 9 June https://t.co/U1Z2P9McIT pic.twitter.com/mx8N4SL1gk — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 8, 2020

And television personality Scarlett Moffatt claims in the Daily Star that pigeons are really drones and the Government spies on the public via mobile phones.