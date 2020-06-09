Advertising
What the papers say – June 9
Tuesday’s front pages are led by the latest on Madeleine McCann and a royal being unable to shake his connection to a US criminal.
The Daily Mirror cites German prosecutors as saying they have “some evidence” Madeleine is dead.
The Daily Mail and The Independent cover the Duke of York’s involvement with US prosecutors investigating Jeffrey Epstein.
The Times reports Home Secretary Priti Patel wants “thugs” who toppled slave trader Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol to “face justice”, while the i warns Cecil Rhodes’s Oxford monument may be the next to go.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is drawing up plans to “reduce tensions and address fury over disproportionate police action against black and minority ethnic people”, says The Guardian.
Returning to Ms Patel, Metro reports Britain’s new 14-day quarantine rule is “Priti pointless” and “will harm business”.
“Schools may remain shut beyond September”, cautions The Daily Telegraph, while the Daily Express quotes Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying Covid-19 is “in retreat” but the UK cannot risk a second wave of infections.
BP will cut 10,000 jobs, reports the Financial Times, as its new chief executive aims for a “leaner” company.
And television personality Scarlett Moffatt claims in the Daily Star that pigeons are really drones and the Government spies on the public via mobile phones.
