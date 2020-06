Anti-racism protests have continued across the UK as the funeral of George Floyd, the victim of police brutality in Minneapolis, took place in the US.

In Oxford, crowds attended a protest calling for the removal of the statue of 19th century imperialist Cecil Rhodes (Steve Parsons/PA)

The statue is in front of Oriel College, Oxford (Joe Giddens/PA)

The statue has become the focus of anti-racism demonstrations (Steve Parsons/PA)

Thousands of people have signed two new petitions calling for the statue to be removed (Steve Parsons/PA)

Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, suggested the statue should be placed in the Ashmolean or the Museum of Oxford (Steve Parsons/PA)

One protester had a different suggestion (Steve Parsons/PA)

Black Lives Matter demonstrators also gathered outside Downing Street in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

George Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of anti-racism protests across the world (Victoria Jones/PA)

Workers prepare to take down a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan at West India Quay, east London (Yui Mok/PA)

The move came as Labour councils across England and Wales said they will begin reviewing monuments and statues in their towns and cities (Yui Mok/PA)