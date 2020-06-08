Menu

Advertising

Murder probe after man shot dead

UK News | Published:

No arrests have been made.

Scene of the incident in Shepherd’s Bush

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in west London.

The victim, who is believed to have been in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds in Shepherd’s Bush in the early hours of Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Askew Road shortly before 1.30am.

Police were called at around 12.40am and medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Scotland Yard said officers are trying to locate the victim’s family.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call police on 101, tweet @MetCC and quote CAD224/8Jun, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News