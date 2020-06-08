London children’s choir gathers together for virtual charity track

A London children’s choir has gathered to conduct a virtual fundraiser with a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation.

Members of Hi Lo Singers gathered together in their separate homes to raise money for youth mental health charity YoungMinds.

The video features 14 young singers aged nine to 12, backed by four adult musicians.

Emma Secher, co-director of Hi Lo Singers, said: “John Lennon’s Isolation is a song that is particularly poignant during the ongoing health crisis that continues to keep families and friends at a distance.”

The children involved in the video were given two weeks to practise the song before they were filmed by their parents, with the videos edited together by musical director Geoff Walker.

The video project was the first time the children have sung together, with several of them having never met each other.

Phoebe, who sang on the track, said: “I love singing. I miss school and my friends so it was nice to see my friends next to me on the video.”

Donations to YoungMinds can be seen here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hilosingers