Horse freed from riverbank by firefighters and a farmer

A farmer has helped firefighters to rescue a horse after it got stuck on a riverbank on Monday.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) teams used a harness to rescue the animal from a riverbank in Nun Monkton, and a farmer helped with a telehandler – a type of forklift truck.

HORSE UPDATE: A lot of Human and machine power used. pic.twitter.com/CBal0btVuN — NYFRS Acomb 2 (@AcombOnCall) June 8, 2020

Crews from Acomb and Ripon fire stations, who are specially trained in large animal rescues, were called to reports of a distressed horse at 9.00am on Monday.

A vet was also called to sedate the horse, and the firefighters rescued it by 11.40am.

The horse was checked over by the vet afterwards and NYFRS said it was unharmed.