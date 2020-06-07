What the papers say – June 7

The front pages are led by tension on London’s streets amid demonstrations and headaches for Downing Street.

The Mail on Sunday reports on “mayhem” after a police horse bolted and its rider was injured during Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in London.

Children have told a “horrified” witness that the new suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance gave them toys and sweets, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Sunday Times says a “Jobs bloodbath” has prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push for a swifter easing of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Johnson will push for infrastructure development and NHS recruitment as part of a new domestic agenda “to aid economy”, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

But Mr Johnson faces another problem in The Observer, which says senior NHS figures have made an “urgent plea for a comprehensive plan” for a second coronavirus outbreak.

One impact of the pandemic is that more than one in six people in England – or up to 10 million people – could face delays to NHS treatment by the autumn, says The Independent.

A source close to the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost tells the Sunday Express that Mr Johnson wants to fix Britain’s “defective” Brexit deal.

“I had no choice” but to prosecute TV presenter Caroline Flack prior to her death in February, a prosecutor tells Sunday People.

And the Daily Star Sunday interviews former footballer Neil Ruddock who says his heart was stopped during emergency heart surgery.