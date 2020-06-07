No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for the first time since lockdown began, Scottish Government figures show.

A total of 2,415 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, figures published on Sunday show.

This is no change on Saturday’s figure and the first time the death total has remained the same since March 20.

The Scottish Government figures also show that 15,621 people have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 18 on Saturday June 6.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she would offer a “note of caution” about reading too much into Sunday’s figures, as fewer deaths tend to be reported at the weekend.

Of those who tested positive, 646 were in hospital on Saturday evening, 16 of whom were in intensive care, while nine others were in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

The latest coronavirus statistics also reveal that on June 6 there were 2,908 tests carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, down from 3,552 the day before.

A further 1,036 drive-through and mobile tests were carried out, down from 1,349 the day before.

There were 406 (38%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 677 (63%) adult care homes have now reported cases of coronavirus to the Care Inspectorate, with a total of 6,243 suspected cases on June 6, an increase of eight on the previous day.