Manufacturers start to emerge from coronavirus lockdown, report suggests

Manufacturing output across the UK increased last month from its record low as firms started to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, new research suggests.

Business advisers BDO LLP said manufacturers regained some of the losses sustained between March and April as they benefited from the easing of lockdown measures.

Despite the news, output remained at historically low levels, with businesses expecting a “long and difficult” path to recovery, said the report.

Firms are grappling with social distancing restrictions while attention begins to re-focus on Brexit negotiations and international trade relationships, said the report.

Kaley Crossthwaite, of BDO LLP, said: “While the jump in manufacturing output offers a glimmer of hope, early signs point to this being a long road to recovery. The UK is experiencing the deepest economic contraction in living memory, and possibly in its history.

“Output remains drastically below where it would be in ordinary times, but the latest readings suggest we have passed the rock bottom of this crisis.”