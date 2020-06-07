Menu

In Pictures: Standing up and taking the knee as anti-racism protests continue

UK News | Published:

Major demonstrations took place in Edinburgh, Bristol and London.

Black Lives Matter protests

Anti-racism protests have taken place across the UK amid continued anger about the treatment of black people following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations were held at College Green in Bristol and outside the US Embassy in London, at the same time as a clean-up began after Saturday’s protests.

There were also people out in force in Edinburgh, Manchester and Glasgow, despite warnings about the dangers of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

London

Black Lives Matter protests
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Yui Mok/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Yui Mok/PA)

Black Lives Matter protests
(Yui Mok/PA)

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Black Lives Matter protests
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Black Lives Matter protests
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bristol

Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Manchester

Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
People take a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.
UK News

