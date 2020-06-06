What the papers say – June 6

Concerns over the nation’s rate of coronavirus transmission and extended police investigations surrounding the new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case lead the front pages.

The Independent says new data shows coronavirus could be “growing exponentially in the northwest of England”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror report that the German sex offender named as the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has also been linked to the disappearance of a second missing girl.

The World Health Organisation has advised everyone aged over 60 to wear medical-grade masks amid concerns that “simple coverings are inadequate”, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mail leads with Boris Johnson’s plan to “slash red tape and help get the economy moving again”.

The Times says the Government is drawing up measures to suspend Sunday trading laws for a year.

UK leaders “disregarded” scientific advice on the Government’s test and trace plan, according to the i weekend.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a story on no-fault “quickie” divorces becoming legal from as early as next month.

The FT Weekend reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak is delaying his “big stimulus package” aimed at reviving the British economy until autumn.

The Sun says GMB presenter Kate Garraway has been told her husband Derek Draper “might never fully recover” from Covid-19.

And the Daily Star leads with a study finding “almost three quarters” of men who have been hospitalised with Covid-19 were bald.