In Pictures: Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets

Protesters have gathered in Parliament Square and elsewhere for anti-racism rallies in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.

Demonstrators were out in force, despite ministers earlier warning against mass gatherings.

Parliament Square

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The majority of the demonstrators in Parliament Square were wearing masks and face coverings, with some also opting for gloves.

Advertising

As the rally began, protesters were reminded to try and keep a two metre distance from others where possible and to be mindful of the pandemic.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Advertising

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hundreds of protesters marched through Westminster.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Bute Park, Cardiff

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA).

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)