In Pictures: Black Lives Matter protesters take to streets

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Ministers had urged people to avoid mass gatherings.

Black Lives Matter protests

Protesters have gathered in Parliament Square and elsewhere for anti-racism rallies in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.

Demonstrators were out in force, despite ministers earlier warning against mass gatherings.

Parliament Square

Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The majority of the demonstrators in Parliament Square were wearing masks and face coverings, with some also opting for gloves.

As the rally began, protesters were reminded to try and keep a two metre distance from others where possible and to be mindful of the pandemic.

Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Black Lives Matter protests
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hundreds of protesters marched through Westminster.

Black Lives Matter protests
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Bute Park, Cardiff

Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA).
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter protests
(Ben Birchall/PA)
