Menu

Advertising

Historic street market reopens after coronavirus closure

UK News | Published:

Traders last sold their wares on March 21.

A hand sanitiser dispenser at the Saturday market in Lymington, Hampshire

A street market which has been operating for over 600 years has reopened more than two months after closing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Traders at the Saturday market in Lymington, Hampshire, last sold their wares on March 21.

A hand sanitiser dispenser at the Saturday market in Lymington (
A hand sanitiser dispenser at the Saturday market in Lymington (Brian Farmer/PA)

Lymington and Pennington Town Council, which runs the market, gave them the go-ahead to set up stalls again on Saturday.

Fewer stalls than usual were open, while customers were urged to stay apart when queuing and to sanitise their hands.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News