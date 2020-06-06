Historic street market reopens after coronavirus closure

A street market which has been operating for over 600 years has reopened more than two months after closing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Traders at the Saturday market in Lymington, Hampshire, last sold their wares on March 21.

A hand sanitiser dispenser at the Saturday market in Lymington (Brian Farmer/PA)

Lymington and Pennington Town Council, which runs the market, gave them the go-ahead to set up stalls again on Saturday.

Fewer stalls than usual were open, while customers were urged to stay apart when queuing and to sanitise their hands.