The 100 BAME health workers who have died fighting Covid-19

At least 100 black, Asian and minority ethnic healthcare workers have died with Covid-19.

This amounts to 60% of the total 166 victims verified by the PA news agency.

Here are the names of those victims and what we know about each of them.

– Abdorreza Sedghi, GP

Known as Abdy, Dr Sedghi contacted Covid-19 in April before he died on May 27. The Iranian GP had been based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage since August 2019 and had “charisma and personality”.

Dr Abdorreza Sedghi was an Iranian GP working in Stevenage (East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust)

– Abdul Gellaledin, ambulance care assistant

Colleagues of Mr Gellaledin, who worked for Falck Ambulance UK helping to transport patients to and from Kingston Hospital, held a two-minute silence for him following his death earlier in April.

– Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist

The 53-year-old wrote a Facebook post asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with personal protective equipment just five days before he died on the night of April 8.

Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury (Golam Rahat Khan/PA)

– Adekunle Enitan, intensive care nurse

The “kind and cheery” father-of-two died in hospital on April 24 after being cared for by the team at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, with whom he had worked for five years.

Adekunle Enitan (East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

– Adil El Tayar, transplant surgeon

The 63-year-old died at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London, on March 25. He had been working as a locum surgeon.

– Afua Fofie, healthcare assistant

Afua Fofie is described as having an “infectious laugh and willingness to go the extra mile” for patients and those she worked with.

Afua Fofie was a healthcare assistant at Teddington Memorial Hospital (Family handout/PA)

– Alanzo Smith, mental health worker

The 62-year-old, from Chingford, had been a mental health worker at the Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust for 22 years before his death on May 10.

Alanzo Smith had been working at the mental health trust for more than two decades (Spurgeon Smith)

– Alfa Saadu, doctor

The 68-year-old, who had returned to work from retirement, died on April 6 at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

– Alice Kit Tak Ong, nurse

The 70-year-old, originally from Hong Kong, died on April 7 after 44 years of working for the NHS. She was described by her daughter, Melissa, as “generous to everyone else before herself”.

Alice Ong with her daughter Melissa (Melissa Ong/PA)

– Allan Macalalad, theatre assistant

Mr Macalalad, 44, who lived with his wife Elsie, a nurse, and son Justin in Cardiff, had worked as a theatre assistant treating eye disorders for two years, and was described as a “perfect gentleman” and “a loyal team player”.

Allan Macalalad, 44 (handout)

– Amarante Dias, hospital worker

Amarante Dias, who worked at the Weston General Hospital in north Somerset, was described as a “valued and much-loved colleague” who would be “greatly missed”.

– Amged El-Hawrani, consultant

Dr El-Hawrani was an ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. He died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28, aged 55.

Amged El-Hawrani, was the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus, according to NHS England (University Hospitals Derby and Burton/PA)

– Amor Gatinao, nurse

The nurse is reported to have died on the morning of April 10, having worked at St Charles Hospital, west London.

-Amrik Bamotra, radiology support worker

Mr Bamotra, known to colleagues as “Bob”, was said to have “treated everyone like his own family”, and leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

The 63-year-old had worked at the King George Hospital in Ilford, east London, for four years, and is suspected to have died from coronavirus. His death was announced on April 15.

Amrik Bamotra was a radiology support worker at King George Hospital in London (PA)

– Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, nurse

Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, who has died with coronavirus aged 46

Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, who worked as a locum nurse at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, died with coronavirus on May 16 aged 46.

– Anton Sebastianpillai, consultant

Consultant geriatrician Anton Sebastianpillai (Handout/PA)

– Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, nurse

Known as Kumar to his colleagues, Mr Pavithran was a staff nurse at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where he was “very well-liked” according to a spokesman for his workplace. He died on April 27 having contracted Covid-19.

– Areema Nasreen, nurse

Ms Nasreen, 36, died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.

– Ate Wilma Banaag, nurse

Nurse and mother of three Ate Wilma Banaag had worked at Watford General Hospital for almost two decades, since she arrived in the UK in January 2001.

A fundraising page, set up in her memory, said she was “so hard-working up to her last working days” when she contracted the virus.

– Augustine Agyei-Mensah, learning disabilities nurse

Augustine Agyei-Mensah, known to his colleagues as Gus, was a highly regarded team member at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

His colleagues have set up a fundraiser for his family (Justgiving/PA)

Originally from Ghana, he was proud of his heritage and “dedicated” to his young family.

– Carlos Sia, healthcare assistant

Described as a “quiet and gentle” person, Carlos Sia, 62, died on Friday May 15 after spending several weeks in intensive care.

A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of Mr Sia (GoFundMe)

He worked for Worcester Acute NHS Trust alongside his wife Cindy, a healthcare assistant, and daughter Clair, a nurse. In a letter to staff, trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said: “His quiet, gentle and respectful nature, his generosity of spirit, his sense of humour and his calming influence also made him popular with patients.”

– Cecilia Fashanu, nurse

Cecilia Fashanu was described by her family as “our superwoman” following her death.

She died at her workplace, Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, on April 30 after receiving critical care for a number of weeks.

Charles Kwame Tanor, mental health worker

The 39-year-old had been working night shifts at Eden Place Mental Health Nursing Home in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, before he died on March 11.

Charles Kwame Tanor, right, with partner Prudence King (Family handout/PA)

Mr Tanor’s partner Prudence King, his four-year-old son Charles and 12-year-old stepson said they are “devastated” by his death.

– Dawn Marshall, support time recovery worker

Most recently at Quayside House in Oldbury, Ms Marshall had worked for the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 10 years before her death on April 15. The trust said she was “bubbly” and “always breaking out in song”.

Dawn Marshall was ‘always breaking out in song’ (Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust)

– Dominga David, nurse

Mother-of-one Ms David, a nurse from Penarth who had been at University Hospital Llandough since 2004, and was described as an “exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person”.

Dominga David, 62, a nurse from Penarth who worked at University Hospital Llandough, and died after testing positive for coronavirus (Family handout/Cardiff and Vale University Health Board)

She died on Tuesday May 26.The 62 year old from the Philippines is survived by her son, Renzie.

– Donald Suelto, nurse

The 51-year-old, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died on April 7 after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

– Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Donna Campbell worked at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff (Velindre University NHS Trust/PA)

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff died at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.

Edem Dzigbede, nurse

After a 30-year nursing career, Ms Dzigbede retired last year before returning to work on the respiratory ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Described on a GoFundMe page in her honour as a “blessing to everyone she came across”, she died on April 19.

Edem Dzigbede (Screengrab/GoFundMe/PA)

– Edmond Adedeji, doctor

The 62-year-old worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, and died “doing a job he loved” on April 8.

– Elbert Rico, hospital porter

A colleague of Oscar King Jr at John Radcliffe, Mr Rico worked as a porter there since moving to the UK from the Philippines in 2004 “and loved the work that he did”, according to a fundraising page published by his family.

– Eleuterio Gibela, domestic services worker

The father of two, known by colleagues as Boy, died on Saturday May 2 after testing positive for the virus.

The 68-year-old and “true gentleman”had worked in domestic services at Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Trust for nearly 20 years.

Eleuterio Gibela (PA)

– Elma Cavalida, maternity assistant

The “bubbly” and “friendly” maternity assistant worked at Northwick Park Hospital and died on April 26 after contracting Covid-19.

She arrived in England 10 years ago from the Philippines according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband.

Elma Cavalida arrived in the UK 10 years ago from the Philippinnes (GoFundMe/PA)

– Elvira Bucu, healthcare assistant

Ms Bucu, based at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, died on April 3.

A statement from Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said her colleagues described her as a “ray of sunshine”.

– Esther Akinsanya, nurse

The nurse and grandmother was working on the front line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London before her death on the evening of April 15, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust confirmed.

Esther Akinsanya was working on the front line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London before her death.

Ms Akinsanya, 55, had been a nurse for the NHS for more than 20 years along with her older sister, Mary Idowu, who has also been fighting Covid-19 and has been in a coma in recent weeks.

Her son Samuel told the PA news agency: “My mother is an angel in human form. She was a people’s person, always available to stretch herself thin to help in any way, shape or form. She would sacrifice to ensure you were whole, nothing was half-hearted.”

– Eyitolami Olaolorun, paediatric nurse

The mother-of-four’s death was announced by her family on April 23.

In a tribute on GoFundMe, her children said: “She was an excellent paediatric nurse with 40 years of experience.

“She was caring and compassionate towards all her patients and their families, so much so, that some of them have become part of our extended family.”

– Fayez Ayache, GP

Dr Fayez Ayache died at Ipswich Hospital on April 8 (East Anglian Daily Times/PA)

The 76-year-old general practitioner and grandfather died in Ipswich Hospital on April 8, having been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

– Furqan Ali Siddiqui, doctor

“NHS hero” Dr Siddiqui died on April 30 while being treated for Covid-19, having worked at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester as a clinical fellow in its burns and plastics department.

Dr Siddiqui was described as an ‘NHS hero’ (Family handout/PA)

– Gladys Mujajati, also known as Gladys Nyemba, mental health nurse

The 46-year-old, who worked to support people in Derby, has been described as “precious” by science minister Amanda Solloway, and “much-loved”, “warm” and “caring” by her colleagues.

Ms Mujajati, who had an underlying health condition and had stepped away from work in recent weeks, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

Gladys Mujajati (Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

– Glen Corbin, nurse

The 59-year-old had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years and his employer, the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, announced his death on April 4.

– Grace Kungwengwe, healthcare worker

The frontline worker and grandmother is described as a “dedicated NHS worker, who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive (for) Covid-19” on a fundraising page set up in her memory.

It said: “She was loved by many and her dedication and care for others was second to none.”

A fundraising page has been set up in Grace Kungwengwe’s memory (GoFundMe/PA)

– Grant Maganga, mental health nurse

Grant Maganga died on April 20 at Tameside Hospital after 11 years of nursing, most recently at Hurst Place in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, a rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs.

“Grant was an exceptional nurse who cared deeply for his patients and lit up the room with his infectious smile and positive personality,” said Clare Parker, director of nursing at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mr Maganga’s unit.

Grant Maganga leaves a wife and four children (Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust)

– Habib Zaidi, doctor

The GP in Leigh-on-Sea died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25, aged 76.

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, was a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 47 years (NHS Southend/PA)

– Habibhai Babu, senior house officer

The doctor, known to colleagues as Babu, worked at Whipps Cross Hospital. His death was announced by Barts Health NHS Trust.

– Jenelyn Carter, healthcare assistant

Ms Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was well-loved by all her colleagues and patients, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

– Jennie Sablayan, haematology nurse

Ms Sablayan was described as a “much-loved specialist” who had trained in the Philippines before joining University College London Hospital in 2002. A GoFundMe, set up in her memory, said she died on May 5.

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of Jennie Sablayan (GoFundMe/PA)

– Jermaine Wright, senior pharmacy technician

Mr Wright, 45, died on April 27 after contracting the virus, having most recently worked at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Imperial College Healthcare Trust described him as an “inspiration” who “saved countless lives”.

Jermaine Wright was described as an ‘inspiration’ to those who knew him (Family handout/PA)

– Jitendra Rathod, surgeon

A “highly regarded” associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, Mr Rathod died on the morning of April 6.

Surgeon Jitendra Rathod died in Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 (Cardiff and Vale University Health Board/PA)

– John Alagos, nurse

The Mail On Sunday reported that the 27-year-old nurse, who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital, died after a shift on April 3.

– Joselito Habab, nurse

Known as Jo, the father-of-one died at Whiston Hospital on Wednesday May 20 with his wife, an A&E nurse, by his side.

Joselito Habab, a nurse who died after contracting coronavirus (Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

He was originally from Manila, in the Philippines, and joined the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust almost 18 years ago.

– Josephine Matseke (Manini), nurse

Josephine Masteke (Manini), also known as Josephine Peter, died on April 18 at Southport and Formby District General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had been working at Southport on an agency contract since February and had been a nurse for 20 years. She was married with two children.

Josephine Matseke’s colleagues and friends said they were devastated by her death (Family handout/PA)

– Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, nurse

The mother-of-five was an agency nurse who lived in Leeds and worked at Harrogate Hospital. She died on April 13, aged 55.

Her daughter said: “It meant everything to be a nurse, she’s been doing it for as long as I remember – more than 30 years.”

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19 (Family handout/PA)

– Julie Edward, nurse

Ms Edward died on May 4 with coronavirus, according to a Go Fund Me page for her family, having worked at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading since 2017.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust commended her “kindness and dedication to her job”.

Julie Edward was a nurse in Berkshire (Screen grab/Go Fund Me)

– Juliet Alder, healthcare assistant

The 58-year-old mother had worked at West London NHS Trust since 2016. She died on April 14 and was described by Carolyn Regan, trust chief executive, as “kind, caring and thoughtful”

– Julius Sana, healthcare support worker

Mr Sana, 40, fell ill with Covid-19 while working at a private hospital which cares for people with neurodegenerative diseases in Newport, South Wales. He died on April 26.

Julius Sana (Belle Alcid/PA)

– Jun Terre, healthcare assistant

Jun Terre, 52, died on May 14 and was said to be “a gracious, quiet and kind gentleman with a smile that would light up a room”, according to Neil Macdonald, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive.

– Kamlesh Kumar Masson, doctor

Dr Masson, who died on April 16 aged 78, had worked in the NHS for 47 years. He founded the Milton Road Surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, when he moved on to locum work.

– Karamat Ullah Mirza, GP

Eighty-four-year-old Karamat Ullah Mirza had been seeing patients until two weeks ago.

His widow Estelle told the Clacton Gazette: “He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge.

“He worked endlessly for the NHS and non-stop for this country.”

– Kenneth Lambatan, cardiology research nurse

Also known as Ken, Kenneth Lambatan worked at St George’s Hospital (GoFundMe/PA)

Mr Lambatan was just 33 years old when he died on April 27 after contracting Covid-19 and was “an extraordinary person, son, brother, nurse, colleague and friend”, according to a GoFundMe page posted in his memory.

St George’s Hospital, London, where he worked, said he was “described as a ‘true gem’ by those that knew him well”.

– Khalid Jamil, healthcare assistant

Mr Jamil, 57, died on April 14 after working in a ward caring for the elderly at Watford General Hospital, having joined West Hertfordshire NHS Trust in March 2006.

His daughter Sumaiyah Jamil, 22, told the Watford Observer her father was “an NHS hero who lost his life to coronavirus” but whose memories they will cherish forever.

Khalid Jamil (West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

– Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, mental health nurse

Mr Nkala, 46, a “well-respected and selfless professional nurse, who always put the patient first” had been working as a charge nurse in the forensic services at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust before he died on April 17, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Colleagues described Khulisani Nkalaas as a compassionate gentleman (PA)

– Krishan Arora, GP

Dr Krishan Arora was a senior partner at Violet Lane Medical Practice, and had been a GP in Croydon, south London, for 27 years. The 57-year-old died on April 15 after testing positive for the virus.

Dr Krishan Arora (Family handout/PA)

– Leilani Dayrit, nurse

Leilani Dayrit was a nurse at St Cross Hospital in Rugby (Handout/PA)

Described as a “ray of sunshine”, Ms Dayrit, a Filipino nurse who worked at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, died on April 7.

– Leilani Medel, nurse

Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in South Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employer, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”

– Lillian Mudzivare, senior mental health nurse

Lillian Mudzivare, 41, who worked as a senior mental health nurse, died following a long battle with coronavirus, the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said.

Lillian Mudzivare, a senior mental health nurse (Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

– Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

Linnette Cruz, 51, died on April 14 (NHS Wales/PA)

– Ibilola Aladejana, hospital receptionist

Known as Lola, the “much-loved” Mrs Aladejana was an agency worker who had been at University College Hospital for four years, most recently as a receptionist.

The mother-of-three died on April 4 due to complications of Covid-19, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband Ayodele Aladejana.

Lola Aladejana was a hospital receptionist (Screen grab/GoFundMe)

– Lourdes Campbell, healthcare assistant

Known as “Des” to her colleagues, the healthcare assistant was remembered as “diligent and compassionate” by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement on April 16, chief executive of the trust Fiona Noden said Ms Campbell died in the critical care unit at Royal Bolton Hospital after contracting the virus.

– Mahadaye Jagroop, nurse

Also known as Mary, Ms Jagroop worked at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, where she died after contracting Covid-19 on April 22.

“Mary was a respected and loved member of our team and touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse,” said Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

– Mamoona Rana, trainee registrar in psychiatry

The North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) confirmed the death of Dr Rana, describing her as a “highly valued and respected colleague”.

She was 49.

– Manjeet Singh Riyat, emergency consultant

Mr Riyat, the first Sikh to work as an A&E consultant in the UK, died on April 20. He was known by his colleagues at the Royal Derby Hospital as the “father of the emergency department”.

Manjeet Riyat (University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust/PA)

– Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, nurse

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

David Carter, chief executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong was pregnant when she died from Covid-19 (GoFundMe/PA)

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s “would light up any room she entered”, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died on April 12, having worked for the NHS for more than 25 years

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s "would light up any room she entered", worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died on April 12, having worked for the NHS for more than 25 years

– Medhat Atalla, consultant

The “hugely popular and respected” Dr Atalla died following treatment for coronavirus at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where he worked as a consultant geriatrician, the hospital said.

He moved to Britain from Egypt about 20 years ago and his colleagues said he cared for elderly people on three continents, including across the north of England.

Dr Medhat Atalla died following treatment for Covid-19 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals/PA)

– Melujean Ballesteros, nurse

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two days after being admitted.

– Michael Allieu, staff nurse

Homerton University Hospital NHS Trust confirmed that staff nurse Michael Allieu died on April 18 at Homerton Hospital.

– Miharajiya Mohideen, adult care nurse

She had been working at Newham General Hospital for several years before contracting Covid-19. She spent 13 days in King George Hospital before her death.

Her son Javed wrote on a JustGiving page set up in her memory: “I am hoping to raise £10,000 for a water well to be built either in Sierra Leone or Malawi, where this will act as an ongoing charity for her.”

– Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha, researcher

The 79-year-old, who had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978, died on April 2.

His nephew, Abdelrahman Shousha, said his uncle returned to work to help fight the virus despite his age, adding: “My uncle was characterised by his humbleness, virtue and his adamancy to help and serve, whether it be his family, friends, his colleagues or his students.”

– Momudou Dibba, hospital housekeeper

Momudou ‘Mo’ Dibba (West Hertfordshire NHS Trust/PA)

Momudou – or Mo – Dibba worked on Watford General Hospital’s Letchmore and Lengley wards. He died on April 29.

“He would go above and beyond for everyone, organising staff leaving parties and supporting everyone in their roles. He will be sorely missed,” West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said.

– Nasir Khan

Married well-recognised and popular father-of-three Dr Nasir Khan would “look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need,” according to his son Mahad Ali Khan.

Dr Khan was a locum doctor working at Dewsbury and District Hospital, who died on April 29 after contracting Covid-19.

– Nassar Hussain, radiographer

Mr Hussain worked as a diagnostic services manager at the KIMS Hospital in Maidstone, Kent, after having worked for more than 20 years in the NHS as a radiographer.

Nassar Hussain with his daughter Farah and son Adam (Family Handout/PA)

– Norman Austria, healthcare assistant

The 61-year-old healthcare assistant from the Philippines was described as a “highly valued” member of his ward.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton said he regularly sang the song ‘You are my sunshine’ to calm and reassure vulnerable patients.

Mr Austria’s widow Shirley said: “Norman was a very lovable, caring and responsible person. We were married for 40 years and he was a wonderful husband. He was very proud of his family and loved his children and grandchildren very much.”

– Onyenachi Obasi, nurse and health visitor

Onyenachi Obasi, 51, was living in Barking and Dagenham at the time of her death.

The family of Onyenachi Obasi paid tribute to her dedication to nursing (Family handout)

She was described by her family as an “example of unconditional love” and died on May 6, five weeks after being put on a ventilator.

Her niece, Ijeoma Uzoukwu, told the PA news agency: “She loved her job, but that is what caused her to fall ill in the first place.”

– Oscar King Jr, hospital porter

Oscar King Jr, a Filipino porter at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on April 11, aged 45. He was said to have worked for the hospital for more than a decade, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”.

– Paul Kabasele, eye doctor

Known for his “warm, reassuring and generous nature”, Mr Kabasele worked for a decade as part of the eye care team at Croydon University Hospital before he died having contracted Covid-19 on April 24.

Paul Kabasele was an eye doctor (Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

– Peter Tun, associate specialist

The father-of-two worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old, who died in the intensive care unit at the hospital on April 12, was called a “superhero dad” by his two sons in a tribute.

Dr Peter Tun was remembered as a ‘superhero dad’ by his children (Family handout/PA)

– Philomina Cherian, nurse

(Joseph Varkey)

Philomina Cherian was a staff nurse and “incredibly caring friend and colleague” on the Acute Assessment Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. She died on April 30 due to Covid-19, aged 63.

– Pooja Sharma, pharmacist

Ms Sharma, a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital, died unexpectedly on March 26, according to a JustGiving page created in her memory.

Pharmacist Pooja Sharma (East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust/PA)

– Poornima Nair, GP

Dr Nair was a GP at Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Her surgery posted on its website that she was a “much loved and valued colleague and friend” who had died after a “prolonged” Covid-19 infection.

– Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician y

The North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) confirmed the death of Dr Kalraiya describing him as a “highly valued and respected colleague”.

Dr Kalraiya was 68 and was working as a locum in Romford.

– Ruben Munoz, nursing assistant

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust for a decade, died on April 17.

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust, died after contracting coronavirus (PA)

– Saad Al-Dubbaisi, GP

Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi (NHS Bury CCG/PA)

Dr Al-Dubbaisi, a “loving and kind” GP from Bury who “gave everything for the community”, died on May 3 aged 59, after several weeks of illness with Covid-19.

Born in Iraq, Dr Al-Dubbaisi worked in the Greater Manchester town for almost 20 years, his daughter told the Bury Times.

– Sadeq Elhowsh, orthopaedic surgeon

The 58-year-old father of four worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside for 17 years.

His nephew Raeif, 32, said Mr Elhowsh was “truly a great friend and “an intelligent, kind-hearted, determined, cheerful and highly accomplished man”.

Sadeq Elhowsh, right, with his nephew Raeif Elhoush (Courtesy of Raeif Elhoush)

– Safaa Alam, midwife

Safaa Alam, 30, started her professional career as a nurse before training as a midwife at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, where she was described as a “true role model” known for her kindness and compassion.

– Tariq Shafi, doctor

Dr Tariq Shafi was the “greatly respected” lead consultant for haematology for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford. His death was announced on May 7.

“Tariq… built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did,” his trust said.

– Thaung Htaik, consultant

Dr Htaik, 65, had been working at the Great Western Hospitals NHS Trust since January 2019 and was described as “universally well-liked”.

Dr Thaung Htaik (GWH NHS Trust)

He died after testing positive for the virus and leaves behind a wife, four children and three grandchildren.

In a statement, his family said: “He always put others first and we know just how committed he was to looking after his patients both at this difficult time and throughout his career.”

– Thomas Harvey, nurse

The healthcare assistant, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29, aged 57.

Thomas Harvey’s family said the Government had questions to answer over the lack of PPE for NHS staff (Handout/PA)

– Vishna Rasiah, consultant neonatologist

Dr Vishna Rasiah, who worked as a “clinical lead” at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, died after contracting coronavirus, the trust announced on April 24.

His wife Liza said: “He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn’t have been prouder of him.”

Consultant neonatologist Dr Vishna Rasiah (Birmingham Women and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust)

– Vivek Sharma, occupational therapist

The 58-year-old father-of-two died on April 17 after isolating since the end of March.

Described as a gentle soul who was kind and generous, he had been isolating from around the end of March as a vulnerable member of staff due to underlying health conditions, and became ill with coronavirus.

Vivek Sharma died on April 17 after contracting the virus (PA)

– Yusuf Patel, GP and surgery founder

Father-of-three Dr Yusuf Patel, 61, founded Woodgrange Medical Practice in Newham, east London, where he worked as GP for over two decades before he died with coronavirus symptoms on April 20.

Dr Patel’s colleagues there have remembered him as a “simple, humble and honest man” who was “the life and soul of any party.”

(Newham Healthcare Collaborative)

– Syed Zishan Haider, GP

The 79-year-old family doctor, known as Zishan by colleagues at Barking and Dagenham CCG – where he worked for more than three decades, died in hospital on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The CCG chair Dr Jagan John said: “Dr Haider was a selfless man who loved his patients, and this is a tragic loss to our GP community.”

Dr Syed Zishan Haider (family handout)

The alphabetical list contains people who were working in roles shortly before their deaths where they were likely to come into contact with patients.

Care home workers were not included as not enough reliable data was available.