Passengers will be asked to bring face masks to airports

Passengers travelling through Glasgow, Southampton and Aberdeen airports will be asked to bring their own face masks as key routes are relaunched this month.

Staff at the three terminals have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks.

Structural changes have also been made to the buildings to combat the spread of Covid-19.

AGS Airports has detailed its coronavirus measures (AGS Airports/PA)

Protective screens have been installed and hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the AGS airports.

Surfaces will be cleaned with electrostatic fogging machines, which disinfect surfaces within two minutes.

Touch points and security trays will be treated with an antimicrobial product that kills germs, lasts for up to 30 days, and has been tested as effective against Covid-19.

Floor markers are also in place to aid social distancing and anyone who is displaying coronavirus symptoms is being asked not to travel to the airports.

Advertising

Together we're helping each other to travel safely.Glasgow Airport has put a wealth of health measures in place to provide a safe environment for our staff and passengers.Find out more on our dedicated Coronavirus information page https://t.co/HSB80nvGJa pic.twitter.com/EhlKQct51q — Glasgow Airport ✈️ (@GLA_Airport) June 5, 2020

Domestic routes will be relaunched at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports throughout June, taking passengers to cities in England, Northern Ireland and Stavanger in Norway.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which runs the three airports, said: “Our airports have remained open throughout this pandemic to provide crucial lifeline services.

“During this time, we’ve worked closely with both the UK and Scottish governments, and their officials, to ensure we follow all health guidance.

“As the lockdown begins to ease and airlines start to confirm plans to restart domestic connectivity, it’s important we do everything we possibly can to keep our airports clean and safe for our staff and for our passengers.”