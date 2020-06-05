‘Morale booster’ llama spotted at Black Lives Matter protest

A llama spotted at a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest has been hailed as a “morale booster” by those taking part.

As protests take place in the US and worldwide after the death of George Floyd in police custody, a group in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday was joined by a llama.

Caitie, a protester at the march, told the PA news agency: “Everyone seemed really happy to have him there, even those who were confused by his presence… he was definitely a good morale booster.”

hey uh, there's a llama here pic.twitter.com/0zTH7QC1vW — caitie? b l a c k l i v e s m a t t e r (@ghostpoot) June 3, 2020

The llama, named Caesar the “no drama llama”, works as a therapy llama, and has visited schools and blood donation events in the past.

Caesar is owned by Larry McCool, from the Mystic Llama Farm, and was brought to the protests to “amplify the work being done” by activists in the local area.

“I was only there for about two hours but it was an extremely peaceful and positive protest, those leading it made sure to talk about the impact of police brutality and bring up many of the hundreds of names of people who fall victim to it every day,” Caitie said.

Why was this llama doing more than some of y’all today! He was out there protesting and everything pic.twitter.com/lzlJ4yFMKh — Nakaycha Dent ?️‍? (@nuhkaysha) June 3, 2020

Nakaycha Dent, who also spotted the llama at the protest, told PA: “Everyone was immediately all smiles as soon as they saw him galloping past, everyone was shocked there was a llama but you could definitely feel the positive vibe he brought to the crowed.

“Some people say that it wasn’t safe to bring an animal, but I think the fact that we had successfully had two or three peaceful protests into downtown Portland, people were much more willing to get involved and march and show solidarity.”

Protesters in the UK have been urged to keep two metres apart, as thousands gathered in London’s Hyde Park for a demonstration on Wednesday, attended by Star Wars actor John Boyega.