Manhunt after violent carjacking of man and pregnant wife

A manhunt is under way after a gang of violent carjackers targeted a pregnant woman and her husband on the driveway of their home.

West Midlands Police have released footage of what they called the “appalling attack” in the hope the public can help identify those responsible.

The robbery unfolded as the man was stood on the drive next to his Volkswagen car, while his wife was sitting in the passenger seat, at about 2.40pm on May 28.

Four men then turned up outside the home in the Monyhull Grange area of Kings Norton, Birmingham, in a white Renault Clio travelling on cloned number plates.

The male victim was punched and kicked, with a stamp aimed at his head as he lay on the ground (West Midlands Police/PA)

The male victim, aged 44, was then seen on video being punched and kicked, before handing over the keys to the VW Golf R estate.

However, even after the attackers got the keys, one of the assailants is then seen aiming a stamp to the man’s head as he lay on the floor.

The male victim was left with a broken finger and cuts and bruises to his head and body which needed hospital treatment.

Another attacker ordered the man’s pregnant wife, 39, out of the car, before all four men drove away in convoy, using the Renault – described as having a distinctive panoramic roof – and the VW.

The woman was unharmed but left with high blood pressure which needed medical assessment because of her pregnancy.

The four attackers are now being hunted by police (West Midlands Police/PA)

Investigator Jamie Bunting, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was an appalling attack on a pregnant woman and her husband, using an extreme level of violence.

“The couple have asked us to release this CCTV – while we’re conscious it is shocking, we hope it will help us identify those responsible.

“If you witnessed what happened or know who these people are, do the right thing and get in touch with us.”

The force said one of the attackers was described as Asian, aged 18-21, with brown eyes, a medium build and about 5ft 10in.

He was wearing a navy Nike hoodie, Adidas black tracksuit bottoms, dark coloured trainers and black gloves.

The second male is described as white, aged 18-25, of medium build, 5ft 10in, and was wearing a black Armani hoodie, black jeans and reflective trainers.

A third man wore a black hoodie, grey joggers and black trainers, while the fourth male, the driver of the Clio, wore a blue puffa jacket.

Anyone with information should contact the force or Crimestoppers anonymously.