In Video: How to make your own face covering
Wearing a mask on public transport will become mandatory from June 15.
The Government has said wearing a face covering will become mandatory on public transport in England from June 15.
But the announcement prompted the British Medical Association to call for compulsory face-covering measures in “all areas” where social distancing is not possible.
With the focus on increased use of face coverings as the lockdown eases, here’s how you can make your own:
