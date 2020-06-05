Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey reports ‘very high’ demand after sites reopen

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has said that orders have strengthened in recent weeks after restarting construction work on the majority of its sites in England and Wales.

The company said it has also seen a “very high level of demand” for appointments after reopening the majority of its show homes and sale centres in England.

The High Wycombe-based firm told investors that its order book is “strong” and has seen a “healthy increase in reservations” in recent weeks.

At the start of May, Taylor Wimpey started reopening its construction sites to resume work.

The housebuilder said it is now starting preparations to return to construction work at its Scottish sites in line with guidance from the Government.

It came after the company ordered its sites, show homes and sales centres to be closed in March, as the coronavirus outbreak gathered pace.

Taylor Wimpey also reopened its sales centres and show homes on May 22 for pre-booked appointments only.

It said that all its employees have now returned from furlough after being able to restart operations.

Taylor Wimpey said that the company has also become more active in purchasing land recently after the lockdown stifled activity in March and April.

It said it is “currently assessing” a number of land opportunities across the UK and has secured contracts on a “small number of early purchases”.

In a statement, Taylor Wimpey said: “Our first priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, subcontractors and wider communities, and we are extremely proud of the way our teams have adapted to the new ways of working.

“Our new site protocols have been implemented successfully and the new Taylor Wimpey Covid-19 code of conduct continues to receive strong support from our employees and subcontractors.

“These measures include detailed signage, phased sign-in times, strict protocols for social distancing, modification of welfare facilities and additional customised Taylor Wimpey PPE.”