Sophie’s tribute to volunteers for Kate’s photographic project

The Countess of Wessex has paid tribute to Covid-19 volunteers by entering a picture of a worker to the Duchess of Cambridge’s photographic project.

Sophie has submitted a camera phone image of a fellow volunteer smiling as he organises food deliveries at a Surrey mosque to NHS workers and others.

Kate launched her Hold Still photographic project in May, to capture the “spirit of the nation” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sophie’s entry for Kate’s photographic project, an image of volunteer Ali (Countess of Wessex/PA)

In a caption accompanying her picture, the countess describes the work of her subject Ali who, like the countess, has been volunteering at the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking.

She writes: “Ali helped to establish the mosque’s food parcel delivery service for NHS workers, people self-isolating and other families in need, which has so far helped 400 households.

“Ali volunteers at the mosque every day from 7am – 5pm, keeping up with his day job from home in the evenings. Ali’s smile captures the enthusiasm for helping others that is so evident amongst the volunteers at the mosque.”

Kate hopes her photographic project will inspire the public to take pictures, of family, friends and colleagues living under lockdown, that reflect the resilience, bravery and kindness people are experiencing.

The Countess of Wessex volunteering with the group Nourish our Nurses (Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

Over recent weeks Sophie has privately joined volunteering teams like Ali’s to support efforts in local communities.

The countess has been volunteering once a week with Mealforce and Helpforce, a charity providing daily meals for NHS workers, supporting hospitals across London.

She has also donated her time to other organisations and community initiatives, including the Hope Hub in Camberley, Frimley Park Hospital, Woking Foodbank, Nourish our Nurses, and this week joined volunteers at the Runnymede Foodbank.