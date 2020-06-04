Ray Winstone and Hugh Jackman offer prizes for The Big Issue charity raffle

Ray Winstone, Armando Iannucci and Hugh Jackman are among the celebrities offering prizes as part of a raffle by The Big Issue.

The magazine, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, is raising money to support its vendors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Winstone has offered to record a personalised video message for one winner in the style of their favourite of his characters.

Writer and director Iannucci is giving four people the chance to take part in hour-long conversations with him on any topic of their choosing.

Actor Jackman is giving away the opportunity for a fan to receive a personal message from him.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is also taking part in the raffle and is offering a winner the chance to go backstage at her ITV programme, as well as going for breakfast with her afterwards.

A number of other prizes are also up for grabs and all the stars are giving away their time for free.

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Since the end of March, we’ve been going all-out to completely change, and save, The Big Issue during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We’ve come so far, with the generous support of the public.

“But the battle is not over, nor is it won. We have one more big idea.

“It’s called The Big Raffle. And it allows us to raise funds again so we continue to help vendors, but it also allows us to find a way to thank you.”

The prize draw opens at 6am on Thursday, with entries to the raffle starting at £5. Tickets can be bought at thebigissueraffle.co.uk.