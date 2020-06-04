Princess Alexandra praises strength of Cornwall’s community amid fears for its economy

Princess Alexandra has spoken of her fears for the Cornish economy as she opened the virtual Royal Cornwall Show over the radio.

The Queen’s cousin took to the airwaves on BBC Radio Cornwall telling of her happy memories of visiting the event.

She praised the region’s strength of community amid the “dreadful” coronavirus pandemic and the enduring spirit of the countryside, and expressed her hopes business would be back to normal soon.

Princess Alexandra celebrated the spirit of the countryside by officially opening the 2020 Virtual Royal Cornish Show, live on @BBCCornwall this morning. ??? https://t.co/rbqC9LtOM3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2020

“I fear that this dreadful virus has hit the Cornish economy very hard,” the princess said on Thursday.

“I do hope that your agriculture, fishing and tourism businesses, which are so important, will very soon be able to be working flat out again.

“Meanwhile, I know that these last few months have once again shown the strength of Cornwall’s community.

“As part of this, let us celebrate the enduring spirit of the countryside and hear from those that make Cornwall the wonderful place it is.”

Thousands of visitors and competitors would have flocked to the popular annual agricultural event but the pandemic meant it could not go ahead.

BBC Radio Cornwall will broadcast a virtual version over the next three days.

The princess, 83, is still a working member of the royal family and is patron or president of more than 100 organisations.