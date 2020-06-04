Advertising
Airlines, chemicals giants, and an oil field company – who has the Bank of England lent to?
The full list, according to the Bank of England
The Bank of England has lent more than £16 billion to 53 major businesses in a bid to support them through the coronavirus crisis.
The list, which raised protests from fair pay campaigners and environmental groups, included several airlines, oilfield services company Schlumberger, German chemicals giant BASF, and defence giant Chemring.
Money has also gone to support the National Trust, Greggs and Nissan, among others.
Around £2.8 billion has gone to firms with headquarters based overseas, including the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.
And several high street names took out cash, including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Greggs and Fuller’s – with stores, bars and restaurants remaining closed in most cases.
Online fashion giant Asos, which has remained open throughout the lockdown, took a £100 million, several weeks after it was revealed bosses had asked shareholders for £247 million in a fundraiser.
Fashion houses Chanel and Burberry also turned to taxpayer-backed loans, £600 million and £300 million respectively.
The full list of 53 borrowers:
BASF SE – £1 billion
Baker Hughes UK Funding Company PLC – £600 million
Bayer AG – £600 million
Chanel Limited – £600 million
CNH Industrial NV – £600 million
Compass Group PLC – £600 million
easyJet PLC – £600 million
Intercontinental Hotels Group – £600 million
JCB Service – £600 million
Nissan Motor Co Ltd – £600 million
Rentokil Initial plc – £600 million
Ryanair DAC – £600 million
Westfield UK & Europe Financial Plc – £600 million
ABB Finance BV – £400 million
Brake Bros Limited – £400 million
Johnson Controls International plc – £370 million
Toyota Financial Services (UK) plc – £365 million
Amcor UK Finance plc – £360 million
Bourne Leisure Limited – £300 million
British Airways PLC (International Airways Group PLC) – £300 million
Burberry Limited – £300 million
FirstGroup plc – £300 million
G4S International Finance Plc – £300 million
John Lewis Plc – £300 million
Lendlease Europe Finance Plc – £300 million
London & Quadrant Housing Trust – £300 million
Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC – £300 million
National Express Group PLC – £300 million
Rolls-Royce plc – £300 million
Stagecoach Group PLC – £300 million
Wizz Air – £300 million
Marks and Spencer plc – £260 million
Telefonica Europe BV – £200 million
Vesuvius plc – £200 million
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Limited – £175 million
PACCAR Financial PLC – £170 million
Greggs plc – £150 million
OPTIVO – £150 million
Schlumberger Plc – £150 million
ASOS plc – £100 million
Fuller Smith & Turner Plc – £100 million
Inchcape Plc – £100 million
Polypipe Group Plc – £100 million
Honda Finance Europe PLC – £75 million
Meggitt PLC – £60 million
Chemring Group plc – £50 million
SSP Financing Ltd – £50 million
Akzo Nobel NV – £30 million
The National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty – £30 million
The Vitec Group plc – £30 million
Young & Co’s Brewery, PLC – £30 million
Carnival plc – £25 million
Alliance Automotive Investment Limited – £20 million
