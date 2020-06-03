Three more arrested over murder of law student

Three more people have been arrested over the drive-by shooting murder of a law student.

Innocent passer-by Aya Hachem, 19, was gunned down on a shopping trip near her home in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The first of two shots fired from a passing vehicle hit a building, but the second fatally struck the teenager in the chest on the afternoon of May 17.

A 32-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, along with a 32-year-old woman, also from Coventry, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lancashire Police said a 28-year-old woman from Manchester was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Last month, five men and one woman appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with Aya’s murder, alleged to have arisen out of a dispute between two rival tyre firms, RI Tyres and Quick Shine.

The defendants are also accused of the attempted murder of the alleged intended target, the owner/manager of Quick Shine.

They are next due in court in October when they are expected to enter their pleas.

Two men arrested remain on bail pending further inquiries, while six others were released under investigation.

Police said any information or video footage in relation to this inquiry can still be sent via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020120E05-PO1.

Anyone with any other information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.