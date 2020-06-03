Police scale back search for missing diplomat

Police have scaled back the search operation for a diplomat who has been missing from his home for more than four weeks.

Richard Morris has not been seen since he went jogging in Bentley, Hampshire, near Farnham, at 10.30am on May 6.

Undated family handout file photo issued by Hampshire Police of Richard Morris. (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

He was then seen by a member of the public at around 10.50am running in Isington Road, Alton.

The 52-year-old was the ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and November 2019 and accompanied the Duke of Sussex during his tour of the country in 2016.

Prior to that he was head of the Pacific department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and has held senior diplomatic posts including in Australia and Mexico.

A Hampshire police spokesman said that the force had searched more than 9 km2 of land and water in Alice Holt Forest and the surrounding Alton and Binstead areas as well as viewed CCTV footage and carried out house-to-house inquiries.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading said: “It has now been 28 days since Richard went missing, and we continue to be very concerned for his welfare.

Advertising

“I would however like to reassure the community that there is no evidence of foul play.

“I want to reassure you that although the search phase is being scaled back, our investigation into Richard’s disappearance is ongoing and any new lines of inquiry will be thoroughly investigated.

“We are continuing to keep Richard’s family informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”