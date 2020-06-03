Advertising
Full list of 497 McDonald’s drive-thrus reopening on Wednesday
More than 1,000 sites should be reopened by Thursday.
Hundreds of hungry Britons queued outside McDonald’s drive-thrus after the fast food chain reopened its latest raft of sites.
The burger chain swung open the doors of 497 more drive-thru sites on Wednesday morning.
It also restarted delivery services from 43 of its restaurants at 11am as it ratcheted up its reopening plans.
Last week, the fast food giant said it would reopen more than 1,000 sites by Thursday June 4 as part of plans to welcome customers to all of its drive-thrus again.
On Tuesday, McDonald’s reopened 168 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-thru, with a further 22 restaurants serving delivery.
Rivals including Subway, Burger King, Pret A Manger, Nando’s and Wagamama have recently laid out plans to rapidly open more sites as restaurant chains get to grips with the current lockdown restrictions.
McDonald’s said staff will use face coverings and gloves, while Perspex screens and social distancing measures have also been introduced.
The chain said it will continue to offer a limited menu over reduced hours and will cap spending at £25.
McDonald’s said the following restaurants were reopening on Wednesday:
Opening for drive-thru:
Wyboston
Bedford Aspects
Bedford Interchange
Hockliffe
Bedford – Elms Parc
Antrim – The Junction Retail Park
Slough
Newbury Retail Park
Reading – Oxford Road
Bracknell – The Keep
Newbury
Reading Gate Retail Park
Slough – The Prince Of Wales
Reading – Forbury Retail Park
Slough Uno – Bestobell
Reading – Lower Earley
Calcot
Biggleswade
Galashiels
Bristol Fishponds
Aylesbury
Whittlesford
Cambridge – Newmarket Road
Wisbech – Cromwell Centre
Caxton Gibbet
Ely Leisure Village
Llanelli
Crosshands
Carmarthen
Aberystwyth
Winwick Road
Chester
Warrington – Gemini Retail Park
Altrincham Retail Park
Birchwood Warrington
Broughton Parc
Stonecross Business Park
Warrington – Riverside
Crewe – Macon Way
Sandbach
Crewe – Dunwoody
Bristol Cribbs
Bristol Brislington
Bristol
Bristol Patchway
Bristol Bedminster
Bristol Filton
Bristol Hengrove
Bristol Longwell Green
Portishead
Kinnaird
London Road Edinburgh
Gorgie Road
Telford Road
Edinburgh – Corstorphine
Edinburgh – Straiton
Seafield Road
Parkhead
Helen St
Anniesland
Glasgow – London Road
Glasgow – Kirkintilloch
Darnley
Castlemilk
Alloa
Chirk – Wales
Mallow
Maynooth
Cashel
Tralee
Llandudno
Abergele
Llandudno Junction
Musgrave Park
Sprucefield
Newtown Abbey
Westwood Shopping Centre
Glengormley – Belfast
Connswater
Ballymena
Carrickfergus
Castlereagh – Saintfields
Portadown
Lurgan
Rushmere – Shopping Centre
Dundonald
Downpatrick – County Down
Newry – Damolly Retail Park
Banbridge
Hartlepool
Durham-Arnison Centre
Wolviston
Peterlee – Castle Dene Shopping Centre
Thinford – County Durham
Consett- Pond Court Business Park
Dalton Park
Thornaby
Stanley
Coleraine
Londonderry – Strand Road
Londonderry – Crescent Link
Cookstown – N Ireland
Workington Derwent Drive
Carlisle – Kingstown Retail Park
Barrow In Furness
Whitehaven – Bridges Retail Park
Penrith Castle
Dalkeith
Osmaston Derby
Derby Wyvern
Derby Markeaton Park
Breadsall
Ripley – Butterley Park
Swadlincote- Belmont Street
Ilkeston
Derby – Commercial Park
Matlock
Barnstaple – Eastern Avenue
Barnstaple – Roundswell
Tiverton
Bideford
Weymouth
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock Bellfield Interchange
Dunbar
Glasgow – Thornliebank
Bexhill-On-Sea
Brighton Marina
Eastbourne
Uckfield
St Leonards
Polegate
Maresfield
Killarney – Park Road
Orsett Cock
Harlow – The Oaks Retail Park
Maldon
Tilbury
Harold Hill
Canvey Island
Rayleigh Weir
Southend
Harlow – Hastingwood
Harlow – Staple Tye
Waltham Abbey
Gallows Corner
Weeley
Southchurch
Hadleigh
Clacton – Brook Retail Park
Grangemouth
Gateway A55
Flint – Holywell Road A548
Holywell (Singing Kettle)
Mold
Swansea Morriston
Skewen
Britton Ferry
Caerphilly
Llantrisant – Glamorgan Retail Park
Swansea M4 Junction 47
Swansea – Cwmdu
Swansea – Fabian Way
Blackwood – High Road
Merthyr Tydfil – Cyfartha Retail Park
Milngavie
Braehead
Rutherglen
Glasgow – Great Western Retail Park
Gloucester Hardwicke
Gloucester Bristol Road
Cheltenham
Gloucester Barnwood
Cirencester
Stroud
Yate
Gloucester – St Oswalds
Heathrow
Feltham
Lombardy Retail Park
Enfield
Wembley Park
Enfield – Gardeners Arms
Croydon – The Poppy
Whitefield
Wigan Gower Street
Elk Mill Retail Park
Walkden
Radcliffe
Wigan Marus Bridge
Urmston
Pendlebury
Tyldesley
Wythenshaw Civic Centre
Manchester – Baguley
Manchester – Salford Rialto
Wigan – Platt Bridge
Eccles – West One
Wigan Morris Street
Leigh Parsonage Retail Park
Caernarfon-Arfon Garage
Bangor – Caernarfon Road
Hedge End
Shirley Road Southampton
Farnborough Gate
Southampton Esplanade
Black Cat
Cosham
Fareham
Southampton – Millbrook
Portsmouth Ocean Retail Park
Petersfield – Winchester Road
Portsmouth – Fratton
Havant
A31 Picket Post
Farnborough – Tumble Down Dick
Totton
Portsmouth – North Harbour
Waterlooville
Aldershot – Ash Road
Gosport – Brockhurst Gate
Harwich
Hemel Hempstead – Maylands Avenue
Hatfield
Bourne End
Stevenage
Jarman Fields
Stevenage Leisure Park
Hitchin
London Colney – The Bell
Apsley
St Albans Retail Park
Royston
Letchworth
Greenock
Douglas
Waterford
Galway Retail Park
Roscrea
Tullamore
Newbridge Moorefield – The Crescent
Cork – Mallow Road
Galway – Westside
Midleton
Ashbourne
Dungarvan
Portlaoise
Ballincollig
Naas
Holyhead – Kingland Road/A55
Isle Of Man
Isle Of Wight-Brading Road
Canterbury
Westwood
Sawyers Arms
Ashford Orbital Park
Sevenoaks
Bromley – Garden Gate
Ashford – Eureka Park
Minster Services
Maidstone – Broadway
Aylesford
Preston Riversway
Blackpool Cherry Tree Road
Capitol Centre
Ewood
Haslingden – Rising Bridge
Woodfields Retail Park
Whitebirk
Blackpool Squires Gate
Rochdale Sandbrook Park
Preston Deepdale
Leyland
Pilsworth
Fleetwood
Rochdale – Kingsway Retail Park
Westhoughton – Pavillion Square
Blackpool – Rigby Road
Colne
Lytham
Chorley – Clifford Street
Accrington
Clitheroe – Ribble Valley Business Park
Darwen – J4(M65)
Skelmersdale
Manchester Fort
Rawtenstall
Fosse Park
Abbey Lane
Appleby Magna
Coalville
Melton Mowbray
Wigston
Loughborough – Epinal Way
Thurmaston
Hinckley
Leicester – Meridian Way
Market Harborough
Ashby de la Zouch
Monks Rest – Hamilton
Loughborough – Warwick Way
Dowells Trade Park, Hinckley
Spalding
Long Sutton
Boston
Stamford
Skegness – Grand Parade
Bourne
Sutterton
Formby
Prescot Retail Park
Leytonstone
Canning Town
Yorkshire Grey
Highway Shadwell
Brent Park
Commercial Road
Woolwich
Greenford
North Acton
Croydon – Colonnades
Aintree
Southport – Kew
St Helens Linkway
Liverpool – Switch Island
Earlestown
Southport – Ocean Plaza
St Helens – Chalon Way
Cameron Toll
Port Talbot
Glynneath – A465
Newbridge
Swaffham
Campbells Meadow Kings Lynn
Thetford – Forest Retail Park
West Lynn
Coatbridge
Cumbernauld
Wishaw
Airdrie
A8 Showcase
Bellshill
Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe – Doncaster Road
Skipton – Millenium Way
Weston Favell
Northampton Sixfields
Towcester
Rothwell
Northampton Riverside
Daventry
Corby
Wellingborough
Raunds Service Station
Kettering – Orion Way
Kettering Northfield
Wellingborough – London Road
Northampton Kettering Road
Corby
Northampton – St James Retail Park
Belfast – Boucher Road
Strabane
Belfast – Shore Road
Tesco Knocknagoney
Berwick-upon-Tweed
Ashington
Alnwick
Castle Marina
Valley Road
Trentbridge
Bulwell
Arnold – Nottingham Road
Langley Mill
Nottingham Victoria Retail Park
Nottingham – Clifton
Nottingham – Nuthall Road
Abingdon
Benson – Oxford Road
Baynards Green
Bicester
Haverfordwest
Pembroke Dock Retail Park
Port Glasgow – Retail Park
Newtown – Powys
Linwood
Renfrew Road
Aberdare
Tonypandy
Treforest – Pontypridd
East Kilbride – The Whirlies
Shrewsbury – Meole Brace
Telford
Telford – Forge
Telford – Donnington
Shrewsbury – Battlefields
Whitchurch
Shropshire Newport Retail Park
Bridgwater
Taunton
Yeovil
Street
Bath
Sparkford
Minehead – Vulcan Road
Frome – Sandy Hills Lane
Ayr
East Kilbride
Hamilton
Hamilton Palace
Hillsborough
Meadowhall
Sheffield – Farm Road
Sheffield Archer Road
Sheffield – Darnall Road
St Ives – Bramley Road
Stafford Kingsmead
Cannock Longford
Burton
Tamworth
Cannock Church Street
Uttoxeter
Burton-on-Trent
Cannock Hawks Green
Lichfield – Wall Island
Stafford – Eccleshall Road
Tamworth Wilnecote
Rugeley – The Towers
Burntwood – Cannock Road
Stirling – Drip Road
Falkirk
Stowmarket
Felixstowe
Barton Mills
Camberley
Earlswood
Woking – Morrisons Site
Newhaven
Swansea – Morfa Shopping Park
Eston
Teesside
Stockton-on-Tees
Middlesbrough Riverside
Coulby Newham
Portrack Lane
Redcar – Thrush Road
Middlesbrough – Leisure Park
Hartlepool Marina
Pontypool
Team Valley
Skelton
Merthyr Tydfil
Leamington Spa
Nuneaton – Bermuda Park
Warwick
Dumbarton
Balloch – Old Luss Road
Coventry
Penn Road
Coventry Alvis
Coventry Canley
Yenton
Great Bridge
All Saints Way
Coseley
Wolves Fallings Park
New Oscott
Willenhall
Wednesfield
Walsall Bescot
Bilston
Reedswood
Gallagher Retail Park
Walsall – Rushall
Bassetts Pole – A38
Binley – Coventry
Wolverhampton – Stafford Road
Dudley – Upper Gornal
Walsall – Littleton Centre
Gatwick
Arundel
Burgess Hill
Crawley Sainsburys
Chichester
East Grinstead White Lion
Shoreham-by-Sea
Buck Barn A24/A272
Chichester
Bognor Regis – Oldlands Way
Huddersfield Leeds Road
Keighley
Chippenham
Trowbridge
Melksham
Cheshire Oaks
Droitwich
Huddersfield Gallagher Retail Park
Durham services
Opening for McDelivery
Travellers Friend
Ipswich Ranelagh Rd
Ipswich Whitehouse
Ipswich – Ravenswood
Strood
Medway Valley Park
Bushey
Staines
Staines – Ashford
Boongate Peterborough
Bourges Boulevard
Eye Green
Peterborough – Hampton
Peterborough – Morrisons
Bobbing – Sheppey Way
Medway City Estate
Swiss Cottage
Barnet
Kilburn
Brighton
Portsmouth – Commercial Road
Walton-On-Thames
Sidcup
Aylesbury
Brighton
Bristol Horsefair
Corby
Barkingside London
Middleton
Coventry Cross Cheaping
Cricklewood
Clapham
Market Street Leicester
Canterbury High Street
Highbury Corner
Croydon
Nutgrove
Kylemore Road
East Wall
Artaine
Malahide Road
Tallaght
Romford
