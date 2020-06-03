Full list of 497 McDonald’s drive-thrus reopening on Wednesday

Hundreds of hungry Britons queued outside McDonald’s drive-thrus after the fast food chain reopened its latest raft of sites.

The burger chain swung open the doors of 497 more drive-thru sites on Wednesday morning.

It also restarted delivery services from 43 of its restaurants at 11am as it ratcheted up its reopening plans.

Last week, the fast food giant said it would reopen more than 1,000 sites by Thursday June 4 as part of plans to welcome customers to all of its drive-thrus again.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s reopened 168 restaurants across the UK and Ireland for drive-thru, with a further 22 restaurants serving delivery.

Cars had to be directed in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rivals including Subway, Burger King, Pret A Manger, Nando’s and Wagamama have recently laid out plans to rapidly open more sites as restaurant chains get to grips with the current lockdown restrictions.

McDonald’s said staff will use face coverings and gloves, while Perspex screens and social distancing measures have also been introduced.

The chain said it will continue to offer a limited menu over reduced hours and will cap spending at £25.

McDonald’s said the following restaurants were reopening on Wednesday:

Opening for drive-thru:

Opening for McDelivery

