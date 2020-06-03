Boris Johnson says death of George Floyd was ‘inexcusable’

The death of George Floyd which has triggered protests across the US was “inexcusable”, Boris Johnson said in his first public comments on the row.

The Prime Minister came under pressure to halt exports of riot control gear to the US after President Donald Trump called for the authorities to “dominate” protesters and threatened to deploy the military.

Protests have swept across America following the death of Mr Floyd, a black man who had his neck knelt on by a white police officer in Minneapolis, with some of the demonstrations ending in violent clashes.

At Prime Minister’s questions, Mr Johnson said: “I think what happened in the United States was appalling, it was inexcusable, we all saw it on our screens and I perfectly understand people’s right to protest what took place.

“Though obviously I also believe that protest should take place in a lawful and reasonable way.”

He told MPs: “Of course black lives matter and I totally understand the anger, the grief that is felt, not just in America but around the world and in our country as well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Johnson to speak to Mr Trump and “convey to him the UK’s abhorrence about his response to the events”.

"The Prime Minister didn't answer what representations he has made to his friend Donald Trump" SNP Westminster Leader @Ianblackford_MP demands @BorisJohnson raise #BlackLivesMatter with Trump and review UK-US exports of riot equipment, including tear gas & rubber bullets #PMQs pic.twitter.com/pGDTWeVFwV — Tom French (@tomfrench85) June 3, 2020

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford pressed the Government over the export of riot control equipment from the UK to the US, calling for an urgent review.

“The UK exports millions of pounds of riot control equipment to the US, including tear gas and rubber bullets,” he said.

“The Prime Minister must have seen how these weapons are used on American streets.”

Mr Johnson responded: “I’m happy to look into any complaints but as he knows all exports are conducted in accordance with the consolidated guidance and the UK is possibly the most scrupulous country in that respect in the world.”

If British-made riot control equipment is being used to attack unarmed protesters and journalists in the US, those exports must immediately be stopped. We cannot be a party to the violence of the American President against his own people. My full letter to Liz Truss is attached. pic.twitter.com/qbfoFsZ4sw — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) June 2, 2020

Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry has said it would be a “disgrace” if the UK supplied equipment to US authorities to crush protests.

In a letter to Liz Truss, her Government counterpart, the Labour MP called on the Government to suspend all licences that allow British companies to sell riot control kit to American police forces.

“I’m sure you will agree that, at a time when Donald Trump is gearing up to use the US military to crush the legitimate protests taking place across America over the murder of black civilians, it would be a disgrace for the UK to supply him with the arms and equipment he will use to do so,” she wrote.

The Department for International Trade has issued a licence to an unnamed company to sell a range of crowd control items to US police and military buyers.

They include CS hand grenades, anti-riot guns and projectiles, and tear gas capsules.

“If there is a risk that any of these riot control projectiles and equipment are being used in the United States against peaceful, unarmed civilians, then the Government must act immediately to stop their export,” Ms Thornberry said.

The Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) said almost £6 billion worth of arms sales to the US were approved since 2010, although it is not clear whether they were destined for the military or police.

CAAT spokesman Andrew Smith said: “The brutal and racist police violence we have seen over recent days has been absolutely appalling, and so has the reckless and totally irresponsible escalation from the President and his colleagues.

“These arms sales should never have been allowed and the Government must ensure that they do not happen again. This kind of equipment is always repressive, and it can be deadly.”

A Government spokesman said: “We take our export responsibilities seriously and assess export licence applications in accordance with strict licensing criteria.”

The brutal killing of George Floyd has rightly ignited fury around the world. I stand in solidarity with black people experiencing systematic racism, and commit to use my voice to amplify theirs.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9SidwjQCkS — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 3, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the “brutal killing” of Mr Floyd had “rightly ignited fury around the world” and should serve as a “catalyst for change”.

He said that it was vital that protests in London were conducted “peacefully, lawfully” and in accordance with coronavirus social distancing rules.