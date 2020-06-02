What the papers say – June 2

Concerns over the Government’s planned mandatory quarantine rules lead the nation’s papers.

The Guardian says new arrivals under quarantine will still be able to “shop and use public transport” under the regulations aimed at preventing a second wave of Covid-19 in the UK.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 2 June 2020: Critics round on No 10 over 'ridiculous' quarantine pic.twitter.com/TDhlzBlcOb — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the rules could be “phased out just weeks later” and “superseded” by air bridges with certain foreign countries.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Quarantine plan under review as MPs revolt'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mZVYVc46zt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with students returning to school on Monday, while The Times reports it will be “impossible” for all primary students to be back in class “for a month before the summer holidays”.

Summer schools are being planned to help disadvantaged students catch up with missed work, according to the i.

Tuesday's front page: Summer camps to stop children falling behind #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0lRbRELc7U — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 1, 2020

The Daily Mail leads with the results of a study which shows that cutting social distancing from two metres to one metre only raises the risk of catching coronavirus by 1.3%.

The Metro says it is “blisteringly easy” for cyber criminals to pose as NHS coronavirus contact tracers.

Hospitals could end up forking out millions of pounds in annual payments if the £13.4bn owed by NHS trusts is written off, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express has Health Secretary Matt Hancock declaring that Britain is “winning the battle against Covid-19”.

The Sun says Victoria Beckham was paid £1m not to perform with the Spice Girls on their reunion tour last year.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Victoria Beckham made nearly £1million by not singing with the Spice Girls on last year's reunion tour' https://t.co/BRGhM1nY8j pic.twitter.com/G4QvjAeHiM — The Sun (@TheSun) June 1, 2020

The Financial Times reports several senior Facebook executives publicly criticised chief executive Mark Zuckerberg for refusing to follow Twitter’s lead in fact-checking posts from US President Donald Trump.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday June 2 https://t.co/ix0YOBZx9t pic.twitter.com/bsM7MYyWlt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 1, 2020

And the Daily Star says a parrot has helped catch a serial burglar.