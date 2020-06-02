Welfare officer left ‘speechless’ after parrot abandoned outside restaurant

An animal welfare officer said she was left “speechless” after finding an African grey parrot abandoned in a cage outside a north London restaurant.

Siobhan Trinnaman, from the RSPCA, said a member of the public discovered the bird sitting in a large cage on Fore Street in Edmonton on May 21.

Believed to be about two years old, it had been left on the pavement on what was an “extremely hot day”, she said.

The parrot was found outside a north London restaurant (RSPCA/PA)

The RSPCA is now appealing for information to try to trace the animal’s owner.

Ms Trinnaman said: “I was almost speechless when I arrived to find this bird and cage had been abandoned in the middle of a street in London.

“The cage was large so it must have likely involved two people to have moved it.

“This poor bird was left in the cage on an extremely hot day so we are grateful that the finders moved the bird into the shade until we could come to collect the bird.”

Advertising

Described as being highly intelligent and social, African grey parrots sell for more than £1,000 online.

But they can also be very destructive birds and require a stimulating environment to live in, the RSPCA said.

The parrot was taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital for a check-up, where it was found to be in good health.

The wildlife hospital is now caring for the bird until it is re-homed.

The RSPCA said the parrot was not microchipped and that the ring on its leg did not have any identification details.

Anyone with information is urged to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.