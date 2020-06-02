Thieves steal 67 piglets from New Forest farm

Police are hunting thieves who have stolen 67 piglets from a farm in the New Forest.

The six-week-old piglets were stolen from the farm in Damerham, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, between May 20 and May 28, and have the reference HB0789 tattooed on them.

Thieves have stolen 67 piglets from a farm in Fordingbridge, Hampshire (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “The piglets were being kept in their family groups, which is important for pigs as they are social animals.

“Moving them to a different location could expose them to dangerous bugs and cause unnecessary stress which may lead to premature death.

“The farmer who owns the piglets is understandably extremely concerned for their welfare and we want to hear from anyone who can assist with our inquiries.”